Pulse Music Spotlight: The Jonny Monster Band & more...

The Jonny Monster Band

Originally from the Hudson Valley in New York but now based out of Knoxville, Jonny Monster’s original mix of acoustic blues and hard dynamic electric guitar are not to be missed!

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, January 18

Over Easy, Shabti

Over Easy and Shabti will be sharing the stage, sharing equipment, and rotating 6 sets with no set change time for four hours of music.

8 p.m.

Southside Social

1818 Chestnut St.

thesouthsidesocial.com

Friday, January 19

MPH

You want rocking old-school blues? You got rock old-school blues with the tightest trio in town in a very cool venue.

9 p.m.

UTC Fine Arts Center

752 Vine St.

utc.edu/fine-arts-center

Saturday, January 20

I Am The Law, FireWater Revival, Rent Veil, Bongsloth

"I don't care what you play, as long as you play it loud!" Challenge accepted.

8 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net