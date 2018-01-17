Pulse Music Spotlight: The Jonny Monster Band & more...

Featured Pick
The Jonny Monster Band
Originally from the Hudson Valley in New York but now based out of Knoxville, Jonny Monster’s original mix of acoustic blues and hard dynamic electric guitar are not to be missed!
Saturday, 9 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, January 18
Over Easy, Shabti
Over Easy and Shabti will be sharing the stage, sharing equipment, and rotating 6 sets with no set change time for four hours of music.
8 p.m.
Southside Social
1818 Chestnut St.
thesouthsidesocial.com
Friday, January 19
MPH
You want rocking old-school blues? You got rock old-school blues with the tightest trio in town in a very cool venue.
9 p.m.
UTC Fine Arts Center
752 Vine St.
utc.edu/fine-arts-center
Saturday, January 20
I Am The Law, FireWater Revival, Rent Veil, Bongsloth
"I don't care what you play, as long as you play it loud!" Challenge accepted.
8 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net