Featured Pick

The Suffers

The free Nightfall concert series welcomes The Suffers, a powerhouse band who define their sound as Gulf Coast Soul, with opening act Chattanooga's own The Power Players.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Miller Plaza

850 Market St.

nightfallchattanooga.com

Thursday, May 11

Haas Kowert Tice

Brittany Haas, Jordan Tice, and Paul Kowert is a confluence of three of the most exciting young voices in acoustic music today.

8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, May 12

Irenka

Shaped by the streets of Brussels and Paris, recording artist Irenka’s colorful music transcends border and genres effortlessly.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Saturday, May 13

Second Saturday

Barefoot Nellie & Co., Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band, Fletcher Bright and The Dismembered Tennesseans on Station St.

2 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com