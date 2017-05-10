Featured Pick
The Suffers
The free Nightfall concert series welcomes The Suffers, a powerhouse band who define their sound as Gulf Coast Soul, with opening act Chattanooga's own The Power Players.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Miller Plaza
850 Market St.
nightfallchattanooga.com
Thursday, May 11
Haas Kowert Tice
Brittany Haas, Jordan Tice, and Paul Kowert is a confluence of three of the most exciting young voices in acoustic music today.
8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, May 12
Irenka*
Shaped by the streets of Brussels and Paris, recording artist Irenka’s colorful music transcends border and genres effortlessly.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Saturday, May 13
Second Saturday
Barefoot Nellie & Co., Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band, Fletcher Bright and The Dismembered Tennesseans on Station St.
2 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com