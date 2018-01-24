Pulse Music Spotlight: The Vegabonds & more...

Featured Pick

The Vegabonds

A mix of Americana and Southern Rock, this Alabama-born, Nashville-bred quintet are pulling themselves up by their bootstraps and making fans with every show.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, January 25

Scenic City Super Show

A fantastic mix of local comedians and local musicans & bands take the stage for one huge party!

9 p.m.

Music Box @ Ziggy’s

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Friday, January 26

9th Street Stompers

The traveling troubadours are back in town and ready to take you on a rich (and fun) musical journey through the American past.

7 p.m.

Oddstory Brewing Co.

336 E. MLK Blvd.

oddstorybrewing.com

Saturday, January 27

A Tribute to Janis Joplin

The Jess Goggans Band pulls out all the stops to pay homage to one of the greatest rock & soul singers of all time.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co