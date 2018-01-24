Pulse Music Spotlight: The Vegabonds & more...

by

Featured Pick

The Vegabonds

A mix of Americana and Southern Rock, this Alabama-born, Nashville-bred quintet are pulling themselves up by their bootstraps and making fans with every show.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, January 25

Scenic City Super Show

A fantastic mix of local comedians and local musicans & bands take the stage for one huge party!

9 p.m. 

Music Box @ Ziggy’s 

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Friday, January 26

9th Street Stompers

The traveling troubadours are back in town and ready to take you on a rich (and fun) musical journey through the American past.

7 p.m.

Oddstory Brewing Co.

336 E. MLK Blvd.

oddstorybrewing.com

Saturday, January 27

A Tribute to Janis Joplin

The Jess Goggans Band pulls out all the stops to pay homage to one of the greatest rock & soul singers of all time.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

by

Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours