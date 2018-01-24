Pulse Music Spotlight: The Vegabonds & more...

Featured Pick
The Vegabonds
A mix of Americana and Southern Rock, this Alabama-born, Nashville-bred quintet are pulling themselves up by their bootstraps and making fans with every show.
Saturday, 9 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, January 25
Scenic City Super Show
A fantastic mix of local comedians and local musicans & bands take the stage for one huge party!
9 p.m.
Music Box @ Ziggy’s
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Friday, January 26
9th Street Stompers
The traveling troubadours are back in town and ready to take you on a rich (and fun) musical journey through the American past.
7 p.m.
Oddstory Brewing Co.
336 E. MLK Blvd.
oddstorybrewing.com
Saturday, January 27
A Tribute to Janis Joplin
The Jess Goggans Band pulls out all the stops to pay homage to one of the greatest rock & soul singers of all time.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co