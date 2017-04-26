Featured Pick

The Von Wamps

An eclectic and high-spirited mix of original compositions as well as favorite covers from folk, swing, and jazz to country, rock, and bluegrass that crosses generations.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

First Tennessee Pavilion

1829 Carter St.

chattanoogamarket.com

Thursday, April 27

CSO Masterworks Series La Mer

Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, inspired by Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

chattanoogasymphony.org

Friday, April 28

Pains Chapel, Noisecult, The Breaknecks

The Music Box at Ziggy's continues to rock out North Chattanooga.

8 p.m.

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, April 29

Roger Alan Wade

Our favorite singing storyteller (who never stops playing) heads downtown for a treat to fans both old and new.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com