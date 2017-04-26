Featured Pick
The Von Wamps
An eclectic and high-spirited mix of original compositions as well as favorite covers from folk, swing, and jazz to country, rock, and bluegrass that crosses generations.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
First Tennessee Pavilion
1829 Carter St.
chattanoogamarket.com
Thursday, April 27
CSO Masterworks Series La Mer
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, inspired by Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
chattanoogasymphony.org
Friday, April 28
Pains Chapel, Noisecult, The Breaknecks
The Music Box at Ziggy's continues to rock out North Chattanooga.
8 p.m.
Ziggy’s Bar & Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, April 29
Roger Alan Wade
Our favorite singing storyteller (who never stops playing) heads downtown for a treat to fans both old and new.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com