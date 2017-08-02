Featured Pick

Tiffany

As part of Hamilton Place Mall's 30th anniversary celebration, the original mall musician Tiffany takes the main stage to bring back the '80s.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Hamilton Place Mall

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

hamiltonplace.com

Thursday, August 3

End of Summer Dance Party

The Hunter Museum's "Bands on The Bluff" kicks off the last month of summer with a big party.

6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

huntermuseum.org

Friday, August 4

The Young Fables

Classic country with a youthful twist, this Nashville duo brings the classic sound to a fresh, new life while still staying true to their roots.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Saturday, August 5

An Evening with Scott Miller

Scott Miller came into the spotlight in the mid-nineties as leader of the Knoxville-based band The V-Roys.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com