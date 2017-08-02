Featured Pick
Tiffany
As part of Hamilton Place Mall's 30th anniversary celebration, the original mall musician Tiffany takes the main stage to bring back the '80s.
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Hamilton Place Mall
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
hamiltonplace.com
Thursday, August 3
End of Summer Dance Party
The Hunter Museum's "Bands on The Bluff" kicks off the last month of summer with a big party.
6 p.m.
The Hunter Museum of Art
10 Bluff View Ave.
huntermuseum.org
Friday, August 4
The Young Fables
Classic country with a youthful twist, this Nashville duo brings the classic sound to a fresh, new life while still staying true to their roots.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Saturday, August 5
An Evening with Scott Miller
Scott Miller came into the spotlight in the mid-nineties as leader of the Knoxville-based band The V-Roys.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com