Featured Pick
Mean Mary
Mean Mary mixes the power of rock with the raw innocence of folk and bluegrass. Her incredibly fast banjo, guitar and fiddle will simply amaze.
Saturday, 8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org
Thursday, March 23
Chillhowie Royal, Waterfall Wash, American Roommates
Three great bands, in one of the best places to see live music up close and personal.
8 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, March 24
Hip Hop CHA Lounge
Get your groove on as three of the best spinners strut their stuff for a night of cool: DJ D-Whit, DJ C-Real, DJ OBaby
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Saturday, March 25
Donna Hopkins Band
Who says women can't rock? Playing a blues rock mix of original music, this female fronted hard rock n' roots trio never disappoints.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com