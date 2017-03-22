Featured Pick

Mean Mary

Mean Mary mixes the power of rock with the raw innocence of folk and bluegrass. Her incredibly fast banjo, guitar and fiddle will simply amaze.

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

Thursday, March 23

Chillhowie Royal, Waterfall Wash, American Roommates

Three great bands, in one of the best places to see live music up close and personal.

8 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, March 24

Hip Hop CHA Lounge

Get your groove on as three of the best spinners strut their stuff for a night of cool: DJ D-Whit, DJ C-Real, DJ OBaby

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, March 25

Donna Hopkins Band

Who says women can't rock? Playing a blues rock mix of original music, this female fronted hard rock n' roots trio never disappoints.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com