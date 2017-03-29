Featured Pick

Matt Downer

Matt Downer performs traditional old time music on fiddle, banjo and guitar but with a modern sensibility that has made him a “fiddle favorite” for years.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Chattanooga River Market

1 Broad St.

chattanoogarivermarket.com

Thursday, March 30

Permanent Record Drum Night

Join Joshua C. Green, Carl Cadwell, Matt Skudlarek, and Weave: A Conceptual Dance Company.

6:30 p.m.

Wayne-O-Rama

1800 Rossville Ave.

wayneorama.com

Friday, March 31

Mustache Friday

Glowing Bordis, Nim Nims, Pleasure Vulture, and The Tammys help us celebrate that iconic symbol of follicular glory.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, April 1

“Jazz On the Grass”

With Sweet Georgia Sound, The Inman Street Band, Blue Groove, Air National Guard Band of the South, and the UTC Jazz Band.

11 a.m.

Coolidge Park

150 River St

jazzanooga.org