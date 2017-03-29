Featured Pick
Matt Downer
Matt Downer performs traditional old time music on fiddle, banjo and guitar but with a modern sensibility that has made him a “fiddle favorite” for years.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Chattanooga River Market
1 Broad St.
chattanoogarivermarket.com
Thursday, March 30
Permanent Record Drum Night
Join Joshua C. Green, Carl Cadwell, Matt Skudlarek, and Weave: A Conceptual Dance Company.
6:30 p.m.
Wayne-O-Rama
1800 Rossville Ave.
wayneorama.com
Friday, March 31
Mustache Friday
Glowing Bordis, Nim Nims, Pleasure Vulture, and The Tammys help us celebrate that iconic symbol of follicular glory.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, April 1
“Jazz On the Grass”
With Sweet Georgia Sound, The Inman Street Band, Blue Groove, Air National Guard Band of the South, and the UTC Jazz Band.
11 a.m.
Coolidge Park
150 River St
jazzanooga.org