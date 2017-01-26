Featured Pick
An Evening with Beppe Gambetta
One of the world’s great acoustic guitarists, who also happens to be one of the most captivating performers you’ll ever encounter.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, January 26
Loud Jamz with The Power Triplets
Need some adventure with your music? Don't mind at all if it's loud? Have we got a combination just for you!
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Friday, January 27
The Big Green Funk, Matthew Paul Revere, We The Arcturians
Time to get your funk on with three funktastic bands all on one night.
9 p.m.
Ziggy’s Bar & Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net
Saturday, January 28
The Bar Exam
It's an open-mic showdown judged by industry pros and the audience to see who 'passes the bar" and moves on to Atlanta.
8 p.m.
The Camp House
149 E. MLK Blvd.
thecamphouse.com