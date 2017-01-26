Featured Pick

An Evening with Beppe Gambetta

One of the world’s great acoustic guitarists, who also happens to be one of the most captivating performers you’ll ever encounter.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, January 26

Loud Jamz with The Power Triplets

Need some adventure with your music? Don't mind at all if it's loud? Have we got a combination just for you!

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Friday, January 27

The Big Green Funk, Matthew Paul Revere, We The Arcturians

Time to get your funk on with three funktastic bands all on one night.

9 p.m.

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net

Saturday, January 28

The Bar Exam

It's an open-mic showdown judged by industry pros and the audience to see who 'passes the bar" and moves on to Atlanta.

8 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

thecamphouse.com