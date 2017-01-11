Featured Pick
Bessie’s Big 9 Revue
Head down to the Bessie Smith Hall for a night of great music featuring Toia Jones from the 2014 season of The Voice, along with special guest D. L. Yancey.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org
Thursday, January 12
River City Sessions
It's a night of Southside music fun with bluegrass band Connection 27, folk rocker Webb Baringer and poet Corrie White.
7 p.m.
Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, January 13
Amber Fults
A powerhouse vocalist brings her bigger-than-life voice and memorable music to one of the most intimate stages in the city.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Saturday, January 14
Frazier Band
East Tennessee's Jon Frazier presents a night of original bluegrass rock, taking the stage along with the Restless Leg String Band.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.co