Featured Pick

Bessie’s Big 9 Revue

Head down to the Bessie Smith Hall for a night of great music featuring Toia Jones from the 2014 season of The Voice, along with special guest D. L. Yancey.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org

Thursday, January 12

River City Sessions

It's a night of Southside music fun with bluegrass band Connection 27, folk rocker Webb Baringer and poet Corrie White.

7 p.m.

Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, January 13

Amber Fults

A powerhouse vocalist brings her bigger-than-life voice and memorable music to one of the most intimate stages in the city.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Saturday, January 14

Frazier Band

East Tennessee's Jon Frazier presents a night of original bluegrass rock, taking the stage along with the Restless Leg String Band.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.co