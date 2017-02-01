Featured Pick
Bob Bovee
Authentic cowboy songs, ballads, blues & ragtime, square dance tunes, sentimental songs, novelty numbers, yodels, to Tin Pan Alley favorites, Bob does it all.
Friday, 8 p.m.
Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org
Thursday, February 2
Legends of Jazz: Charlie Parker
The quarterly series with the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra pays tribute to the great Charlie Parker.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theatre
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, February 3
The Howlin’ Brothers
Do you like the Old Crow Medicine Show? Then you'll love the dusty Americana sounds of The Howlin' Brothers!
10 p.m.
Clyde’s on Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Saturday, February 4
Bessie’s Big 9 Revue
It's a Valentine’s Day Luther Vandross Tribute with Danny Clay. Get a head start on the season of love at the Bessie Smith Hall.
7 p.m.
Bessie Smith Cultural Center
200 E. MLK Blvd.
bessiesmithcc.org