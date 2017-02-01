Featured Pick

Bob Bovee

Authentic cowboy songs, ballads, blues & ragtime, square dance tunes, sentimental songs, novelty numbers, yodels, to Tin Pan Alley favorites, Bob does it all.

Friday, 8 p.m.

Charles & Myrtle’s Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

Thursday, February 2

Legends of Jazz: Charlie Parker

The quarterly series with the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra pays tribute to the great Charlie Parker.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theatre

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, February 3

The Howlin’ Brothers

Do you like the Old Crow Medicine Show? Then you'll love the dusty Americana sounds of The Howlin' Brothers!

10 p.m.

Clyde’s on Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Saturday, February 4

Bessie’s Big 9 Revue

It's a Valentine’s Day Luther Vandross Tribute with Danny Clay. Get a head start on the season of love at the Bessie Smith Hall.

7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

bessiesmithcc.org