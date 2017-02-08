Featured Pick
Courtney Daly Band
Pick a genre, any genre, and chances are Courtney can sing in it. Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, she's ready to give it a go.
9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Thursday, February 9
Open Mic with Hap Henninger
Do you have what it takes to get on stage? Find out in one of the city's most intimate music spaces.
9 p.m.
Friday, February 10
CSO Pop Series Big Band Fever
Grab your dancing shoes and head down to the Tivoli for some old fashion swing tunes by the CSO.
7:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Saturday, February 11
Genki Genki Panic CD Release Party
Our favorite Luchador lookalike surfpunkers celebrate the relaease of their new album.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com