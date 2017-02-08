Featured Pick

Courtney Daly Band

Pick a genre, any genre, and chances are Courtney can sing in it. Whether it's blues, soul or country, whether it's from the 1950s or today, she's ready to give it a go.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Thursday, February 9

Open Mic with Hap Henninger

Do you have what it takes to get on stage? Find out in one of the city's most intimate music spaces.

9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Friday, February 10

CSO Pop Series Big Band Fever

Grab your dancing shoes and head down to the Tivoli for some old fashion swing tunes by the CSO.

7:30 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Saturday, February 11

Genki Genki Panic CD Release Party

Our favorite Luchador lookalike surfpunkers celebrate the relaease of their new album.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com