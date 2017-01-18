Featured Pick
Cranford Hollow
It’s a boot stomp on a dusty bar floor. It’s the clang of a whiskey bottle at last call. It's grit. It's the sounds of the South. It's a blended mix of Southern Rock and Appalachian Fiddle.
Saturday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, January 19
Missy Raines & the New Hip
Legendary bassist heads up this quartet with cool grooves that are rich, layered, and lush.
7:30 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Friday, January 20
Soul Mechanic
Progressive rock with an innovative soul sound, heavy on the bass and light on the heart, performing along with Funk You.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Saturday, January 21
Tessa Plank, Thatcher, Daze Of Broken Fate
Get your head banging with a night of pure straight-ahead rock at the Music Box @ Ziggy's.
9 p.m.
Ziggy’s Bar & Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net