Featured Pick

Cranford Hollow

It’s a boot stomp on a dusty bar floor. It’s the clang of a whiskey bottle at last call. It's grit. It's the sounds of the South. It's a blended mix of Southern Rock and Appalachian Fiddle.

Saturday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, January 19

Missy Raines & the New Hip

Legendary bassist heads up this quartet with cool grooves that are rich, layered, and lush.

7:30 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Friday, January 20

Soul Mechanic

Progressive rock with an innovative soul sound, heavy on the bass and light on the heart, performing along with Funk You.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Saturday, January 21

Tessa Plank, Thatcher, Daze Of Broken Fate

Get your head banging with a night of pure straight-ahead rock at the Music Box @ Ziggy's.

9 p.m.

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net