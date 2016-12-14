Featured Pick

Hap Henninger

A student of musical history (ask him about Brian Eno some time), Hap Henninger brings his own unique style to his often introspective original tunes. A true singer-songwriter.

Friday, 9 p.m.

The Office @ City Cafe

901 Carter St.

citycafemenu.com

Thursday, December 15

River City Sessions: Appalachian Christmas

Just in time for the holidays, River City Sessions gets down and twangy for foot-stomping Christmas cheer.

7:30 p.m.

Granfalloon

400 E. Main St.

granfalloonchattanooga.com

Friday, December 16

Wayne-O-Rama Concert Series

Celebrating artist Wayne White with Jeff Crompton Trio and Robert Fleitz: Toy Piano Virtuoso

8 p.m.

Wayne-O-Rama

1800 Rossville Ave.

shakingray.com

Saturday, December 17

Ziggy's Rock For Toys

With Cheering Tokyo, Silver Tongued Devilz, Sparky: The Band, and The Exception. Bring a toy for admission to the show.

7 p.m

Ziggy's Bar & Grill

607 Cherokee Blvd.

ziggysbarandgrill.net