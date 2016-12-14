Featured Pick
Hap Henninger
A student of musical history (ask him about Brian Eno some time), Hap Henninger brings his own unique style to his often introspective original tunes. A true singer-songwriter.
Friday, 9 p.m.
The Office @ City Cafe
901 Carter St.
citycafemenu.com
Thursday, December 15
River City Sessions: Appalachian Christmas
Just in time for the holidays, River City Sessions gets down and twangy for foot-stomping Christmas cheer.
7:30 p.m.
Granfalloon
400 E. Main St.
granfalloonchattanooga.com
Friday, December 16
Wayne-O-Rama Concert Series
Celebrating artist Wayne White with Jeff Crompton Trio and Robert Fleitz: Toy Piano Virtuoso
8 p.m.
Wayne-O-Rama
1800 Rossville Ave.
shakingray.com
Saturday, December 17
Ziggy's Rock For Toys
With Cheering Tokyo, Silver Tongued Devilz, Sparky: The Band, and The Exception. Bring a toy for admission to the show.
7 p.m
Ziggy's Bar & Grill
607 Cherokee Blvd.
ziggysbarandgrill.net