Featured Pick
Kay B Brown with DJ Ayomi, DJ MCPRO, DJ D-Whit
Come enjoy the "After Holiday Party" at the Revelry Room with Chattanooga's own Kay B Brown and a trio of talented DJ's.
Saturday, 9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Thursday, January 5
Bluegrass Thursday
Get your twang going and your feet tappin' every Thursday on the Southside with some of the best local pickers.
7:30 p.m.
Feed Co. Table & Tavern
201 W. Main St.
feedtableandtavern.com
Friday, January 6
John Lathim and Michelle Young
This talented due have combined folk and rock into a unique sound.
8 p.m.
Charles and Myrtle's Coffeehouse
105 McBrien Rd.
christunity.org
Saturday, January 7
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
Combining devastatingly powerful vocals, retro-rock guitar, and stellar lyrical ability in one amazing sibling duo.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com