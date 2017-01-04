Featured Pick

Kay B Brown with DJ Ayomi, DJ MCPRO, DJ D-Whit

Come enjoy the "After Holiday Party" at the Revelry Room with Chattanooga's own Kay B Brown and a trio of talented DJ's.

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Thursday, January 5

Bluegrass Thursday

Get your twang going and your feet tappin' every Thursday on the Southside with some of the best local pickers.

7:30 p.m.

Feed Co. Table & Tavern

201 W. Main St.

feedtableandtavern.com

Friday, January 6

John Lathim and Michelle Young

This talented due have combined folk and rock into a unique sound.

8 p.m.

Charles and Myrtle's Coffeehouse

105 McBrien Rd.

christunity.org

Saturday, January 7

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

Combining devastatingly powerful vocals, retro-rock guitar, and stellar lyrical ability in one amazing sibling duo.

10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com