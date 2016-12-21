Featured Pick
Masseuse
Masseuse is a six-piece ensemble that blends eclectic vocal melodies, smooth guitars, and the harmonious sounds of the cello to bring the jam experience to a new generation.
Friday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, December 22
New Madrid
A dynamic mixture of underwater-psych-rock that engages the listener in fully textured aural landscapes budding with sonic energy.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, December 23
Randy Steele
Combine the talents of Earl Scruggs and Miles Davis and what you get is singer-songwriter Randy Steele.
9 p.m.
Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant
2 W. Aquarium Way
puckettsgro.com
Saturday, December 24
Sexy Santa Party
Why let Santa have all the fun on Christmas Eve? Come on down to Raw and bring in the holiday with a twinkle in your eye.
10 p.m.
Raw Bar & Grill
409 Market St.
rawbarandgrillchatt.com