Featured Pick

Masseuse

Masseuse is a six-piece ensemble that blends eclectic vocal melodies, smooth guitars, and the harmonious sounds of the cello to bring the jam experience to a new generation.

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, December 22

New Madrid

A dynamic mixture of underwater-psych-rock that engages the listener in fully textured aural landscapes budding with sonic energy.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, December 23

Randy Steele

Combine the talents of Earl Scruggs and Miles Davis and what you get is singer-songwriter Randy Steele.

9 p.m.

Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant

2 W. Aquarium Way

puckettsgro.com

Saturday, December 24

Sexy Santa Party

Why let Santa have all the fun on Christmas Eve? Come on down to Raw and bring in the holiday with a twinkle in your eye.

10 p.m.

Raw Bar & Grill

409 Market St.

rawbarandgrillchatt.com