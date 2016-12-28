Featured Pick
This is the part of the music section where we usually pick a cool band or performer to spotlight. The problem we have this week is there are so many to choose from just on New Year's Eve...and we can't decide on which one to feature. So, we are going to pick them all! Just go have fun!
Thursday, December 29
James Crumble Trio
Looking for a little class while having a nice meal? You can't go wrong with this talented trio, perfect for a romantic night out.
6 p.m.
St. John’s Meeting Place
1278 Market St.
stjohnsrestaurant.com
Friday, December 30
Gillian Welch
Keeping the tradition of American folk music alive and well into the 21st century, Gillian is a national treasure.
8 p.m.
Tivoli Theatre
709 Broad St.
tivolichattanooga.com
Saturday, December 31
Danimal Planet and The Communicators
Okay, okay...we have to pick one. So go ring in the New Year with a look back at the glory days of the '90s with one high-energy show!
9 p.m.
Clyde’s on Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com