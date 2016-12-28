Featured Pick

This is the part of the music section where we usually pick a cool band or performer to spotlight. The problem we have this week is there are so many to choose from just on New Year's Eve...and we can't decide on which one to feature. So, we are going to pick them all! Just go have fun!

Thursday, December 29

James Crumble Trio

Looking for a little class while having a nice meal? You can't go wrong with this talented trio, perfect for a romantic night out.

6 p.m.

St. John’s Meeting Place

1278 Market St.

stjohnsrestaurant.com

Friday, December 30

Gillian Welch

Keeping the tradition of American folk music alive and well into the 21st century, Gillian is a national treasure.

8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

tivolichattanooga.com

Saturday, December 31

Danimal Planet and The Communicators

Okay, okay...we have to pick one. So go ring in the New Year with a look back at the glory days of the '90s with one high-energy show!

9 p.m.

Clyde’s on Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com