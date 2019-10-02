A Psychedelic Triumph

Shaky's Bad Knee drops new album at JJ's Bohemia

Shaky’s Bad Knee is out of the studio and ready to release their debut album, Observations 1, next Friday, October 11th at JJ’s Bohemia.

The album, ringing in at a modest seven songs, is the work of Jerett Offutt (vocals/guitar), Kevin Roberts (guitar), Ramsey Tyson (bass/vocals), and Drew Offutt (drums). Special guests include William Bowers (synth) and Jack Kirton (lap steel) with additional vocal provided by Sadie Triplett and Alexia Scott.

Sometimes when you hear a band for the first time, you know within a few notes, “Ah, this is what they do.” Shaky’s Bad Knee was a tougher nut to crack. After several complete listenings and a good deal of consideration, I find that all roads lead back to a single word: psychedelic.

The trouble there is that as soon as you read that word, you likely had an idea in mind of what it meant which may or may not have anything to do with I had in mind when I wrote it.

For the sake of clarification, the band in general and their album in particular are psychedelic in the same sense as the Beatles’ groundbreaking and transformative Revolver is psychedelic.

This is true lyrically, but especially musically. The instrumentation would, at times, seem “busy” if one were to try and pick out a particular instrument. Taken as a whole, however, the artists lay down a solid foundation upon which they craft a rich, musical texture that flows smoothly from beginning to end.

It may not be a concept album, but there is a unity throughout that leaves you with the impression that you haven’t so much listened to “some music” as you have taken a musical journey.

The inclusion of a variety of unexpected sounds from the synth, lap steel, and the almost heavenly feminine background vocals illustrates that the band (and the engineer, it should be noted) have a very clear command of imagery. It is a dangerous path to walk.

A less talented group of individuals would quickly fall apart into yet another example of “let’s throw everything at the wall and see what sticks,” but, as should be clear by this point, the band is quite gifted at weaving elaborate musical tapestries.

Every last note is there by design, applied with thought and care, resulting in an immaculate production, a psychedelic symphony.

In a word, I think it is fair to say that Shaky’s Bad Knee takes a “go big or go home” approach to composition. They have gone big, and they have scored mightily with a most impressive debut.

If they may be accused of anything, it’s that they’ve set the bar so high with this inaugural effort, one wonders how they’ll top it with their inevitable follow up, yet judging by the craftsmanship exhibited in Observations 1, there is no doubt they will continue to awe and impress moving forward.

It is no small thing to liken this album to Revolver, yet I believe the comparison to be apt and plainly obvious once you’ve heard the stellar performance captured on this recording.

The release is next Friday night at Chattanooga’s nexus of musical culture, JJ’s Bohemia, with a host of entertainment including appearances by Citico, Magnificent Lions, The Gullibles, and the Charles at Large Variety Show. It promises to be an epic evening, and ground zero for one of the Scenic City’s next great bands.