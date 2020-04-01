Barking Legs embraces online entertainment with Wednesday Jazz Online and The Virtual Floor

As promised, Barking Legs is getting up and going with live events in cyberspace. There may be some technical challenges, but we hope you'll be part of our community of online artistry.

There will be a mix of familiar faces with new ones, and you'll have the opportunity to be entertained, amused, provoked and informed in the way Barking Legs has done in our Dodds Avenue home since 1993.

Meanwhile our team continues to work behind the scenes to develop exciting new programming for the fall and beyond. And if you'd like to participate/perform in either Wednesday Jazz Online or The Virtual Floor, just contact us via info@barkinglegs.org.

We're moving online at the usual Wednesday time. Kicking things off will be Given Arnold and Rosie Graber, with a duo from their home. Given is helping coordinate the online series, and we'll see who joins the festivities this week. Next Wednesday we can look forward to the fantastic duo of Alan Wyatt and Shawn Perkinson. Let's keep Jazz happening during these strange days!

Your Host and Ringmaster Marcus Ellsworth has locked himself up in Barking Legs Theater all by his lonesome due to a perhaps excessive attempt at social distancing. So y'all send him the things he loves most: YOUR PERFORMANCES! We are calling on artists to submit short videos of their performances for a first of its kind (for us) virtual open mic!

Send us that drag number you're rehearsing, that song you've been working on, that poem that's about to be featured in an anthology, and whatever else you've got that you just can't share because so much is on hold at the moment.

We'll release a full show's worth of videos on Friday, April 3 at 8 PM! The response has been overwhelming. You'll see both familiar performers and FRESH BLOOD!