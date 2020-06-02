Barking Legs Gears Back Up With Drive In Dancing

Come to the Drive-In Dances 2: Where Live Performance and Social Distancing Meet

While Barking Legs hasn't yet set a date for resuming live events at the theater, founder Ann Law has come up with an innovative way to present a live performance while maintaining social distancing guidelines: using the model of drive-in movies of old.

"Our neighbors at Tower Construction generously and enthusiastically donated the use of their grassy lot at 14th Street and Dodds Avenue (just south of Barking Legs), and some of Chattanooga's most talented dancers jumped at the chance to participate," Law explains. So bring the family in your car, park in a safe spot, and enjoy the show.

"Last month, our first Drive-In Dances was an exhilarating success, gaining attention throughout the country. The soundtrack will again be broadcast by WUTC 88.1, hosted by the inimitable Richard Winham," she says. "All new soundtrack music! All new dances!"

Tickets are just $25 per vehicle, so bring the kids. In order to maintain social distancing, purchases need to be made in advance, and they ask that attendees not leave their vehicles for the duration of this 45 minute performance. Enter from 14th Street (they'll have the entry marked), and let their parking team direct you to a spot.

But wait, as they say on TV, there's more!

Nathan Bell, acclaimed singer-songwriter and one of Chattanooga's favorite performers, has volunteered his fantastic talent to spearhead a fundraiser for Barking Legs on Friday, June 13th, starting at 4 p.m..

His performance will be held in their beautiful backyard garden, allowing them to make the event safe for all, with appropriate social distancing carrying the day. So plan to bring your lawn chair and your facemask (required for admission!), sit back and enjoy great music in a lovely setting while supporting efforts to keep the theater going during the unique challenge we're all experiencing.

If you haven’t heard Nathan Bell, now’s a great time to experience a world-class talent who happens to live in our midst. A headliner in Europe and the subject of a recent documentary which debuted at the Chattanooga Film Festival, Nathan is still too little heard in the U.S. Check out this extraordinary tune.