Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash!

Hear Chattanooga reggae legends perform

Robert Nesta Marley was born on February 6th, 1945. He passed away on May 11 in 1981. In that short span of time he became an inadvertent cultural ambassador with few peers. To the world at large, he was the face of reggae music, of Jamaica, and even to a degree, of the Rastafari movement.

At a time when political activism through music had hit its crescendo and was slowly devolving into a marketing trait, he remained honest and sincere in his message. Two days after an assassination attempt that left his wife and manager seriously injured and his band largely in hiding, he played the Smile Jamaica concert promoting peace and unity between the warring political factions of the island nation.

When asked about his decision to move forward to the show despite the threat to his life, he simply said, “The people who are trying to make this world worse aren’t taking a day off. How can I?”

He left behind an international legacy that resonates today, far beyond the ubiquitous branding of dorm room posters and paraphernalia. This Saturday, JJ’s Bohemia will briefly become Trenchtown Bohemia as local legend Milele Roots comes together with friends and artists past and present to celebrate the life of the iconic musician.

Special guests will include Ras James, former singer of Chattanooga’s first ever reggae band, Irie Nation, who paved the way for Milele Roots and others. The appearance will mark the first time in two decades that Ras James has performed with Lion Craan and the other members of Milele. Haiti Franck Desire, who made his first appearance at the annual bash last year, will be in attendance. The leader of Haitian roots group Rezistanz Asa Ki Vle is flying in just for the show.

Other guests include legendary producer and touring musician Rob Hoskins, from Freedom of Expression, Freddie Notes, and Mark Foggo, as well as such familiar local favorites as Brett Nolan, Jon Wimpee, Jesse Jungkurth, Steely Bruno, Lion Craan, and many Milele alumni who will be joining the band to play some old favorites.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash, a tradition that started back in 1998 at Rhythm and Brews. It has rightfully earned the reputation of being one of the biggest and best celebrations of its kind as friends, fans, family, and musicians make the pilgrimage back to the yard to honor the memory and living legacy of one of the most popular, beloved and influential musicians of the 20th century.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with music scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and continue non-stop for three hours. Whether you’re a fan of reggae, Bob, your hometown heroes or are just curious about all of the above, this gathering marks your single best opportunity outside of the Caribbean to experience all of it, the kick-up rumpus of the year.