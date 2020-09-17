Chattanooga Composer Makes Historic Debut

EMMY-award nominated music composer and Chattanoogan, Dave Ragland was commissioned to compose an opera to commence Nashville Opera's 40th season. As Nashville Opera's first commission in its history, the opera commemorates the centennial of Women's Suffrage.

The piece highlights the work of voting-rights pioneers Frankie Pierce and Diane Nash. The opera breaks ground as being one of the first, in this arts season, to be shot and presented as a film. The opera will premiere digitally on September 25, 2020 via Nashville Opera's website and Vimeo.

Dave Ragland is a graduate of Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS), Tennessee State University (TSU), and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). Additionally, Dave has sung with Chattanooga Symphony & Opera.

A two-time EMMY nominated composer, vocalist, pianist, and conductor. Described as “über-talented” by The Nashville Scene, Dave received an EMMY nomination for composition and music direction for Frist Art Museum’s “NICK CAVE FEAT. NASHVILLE”.

Ragland received a second EMMY nomination for "I'm Troubled" - a musical collaboration with Nashville Ballet’s Gerald Watson and violinist Chandler Custer. Dave was nominated for Best Director of a Musical by First Night Honors for Wildcard Productions’ run of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar &Grill".

In the first commission of the company's history, Ragland composed "ONE VOTE WON" for Nashville Opera. The opera, commemorating the centennial of Womens Suffrage, will commence Nashville Operas 40th season. Dave, in collaboration with Inversion Vocal Ensemble, shackled feet DANCE, and Diaspora Orchestra, is slated to debut his opera “STEAL AWAY” as Artist-in-Residence for OZ Arts in its upcoming season.

Additional compositional credits including Nashville Symphony, Nashville Ballet, Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and Intersection Contemporary Ensemble, along with GRAMMY-nominated ALIAS Chamber Ensemble this season. For the past two seasons, Dave has served as Chorus master for Nashville Symphony's "Let Freedom Sing". Dave Ragland is the 2020 GRADY-RAYAM Negro Spirituals Foundation Composer-in-Residence.

Dave is the Artistic Director of Inversion Vocal Ensemble, a regionally touring vocal collective that has performed with Brandi Carlile, GRAMMY-nominee Ruby Amanfu, Marcus Hummon, Levi Hummon. Inversion has also shared the stage with Rivers Rutherford, The Fairfield Four, and Tanya Tucker.

Previous engagements with Inversion include The National Civil Rights Museum, The National Museum of African-American Music, The Ryman Auditorium, Tennessee Arts Academy, Cheekwood, Nashville Symphony’s Free Day of Music and Let Freedom Sing in 2019.

Dave is a Composer Mentor for 91 Classical's inaugural Student Composer Fellowship, and instructo rat Creative Soul Music Academy. Dave also enjoys performing with emerging jazz artists, Queen Victoria & The Kingsmen.

Previous performance experience includes William Warfield, Louise Mandrell, and the Kennedy Center Honors with Jennifer Hudson. Dave is currently serves on the board of American Choral Directors Association, Tennessee Chapter. Dave is a proud member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia.

