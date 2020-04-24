Chattanooga Musicians Band Together For The Chattanooga Food Bank

The “Redeem the Time Project” originally started as the brainchild of musician Joel Harris, and quickly turned into a collaboration between more than a dozen different musicians and artists here in Chattanooga.

“‘Redeem the time’ is a nod to a phrase in a T.S. Eliot poem, stolen in spirit from Julien of Norwich,” Harris explains. “Because our lives are brief, and terribly fragile, time is a resource we cannot afford to waste. This was an attempt to productively use this strange period of time to build connections, be creative, and send some love toward the incredible volunteers at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

“Many of us are spending our days in isolation, apart from those we love, uncertain about the future. But we are more aligned in the present moment than ever. Together we’re living one day at a time, facing the fact that our lives are more fragile than we thought. For many, this has always been their reality. Those who live meal to meal, paycheck to paycheck, understand the economy of time.

The Redeem the Time Project is a group of local musicians, who have come together to offer their community songs of comfort, and draw attention to those in need.

With social isolation and the loss of employment, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is preparing for a possible 85% increase in need for their services.

“While the present has our attention, let’s focus on those for whom the future is always uncertain,” Harris says. “$1 can help provide four meals.”

The compilation is primarily composed of covers—from Chet Baker to M83—and includes contributions from:

Joel Harris

Johnny Balik

Summer Dregs + Seaux Chill (feat. Mark Thomas)

Leebee

B. Snipes

Tim Cofield

Josh & Linda Green

Lookout

Ludine Ashley

Brophesor X

Ben VanderHart

The compilation can be streamed now at soundcloud.com/redeemthetimeproject