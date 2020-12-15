Chattanooga's Oweda Gets 'Too Wild’ On Their New EP

Change. Choose to change and you have created conscious power within yourself.

In just their second year as a band, Oweda has just released their sophomore EP titled ‘Too Wild’. We asked them to tell us about the new release and how the band is embracing their musical vision even through the difficulties of dealing with the pandemic this year.

Two years ago we were powerful strangers with dormant aspirations. We came from totally different musical backgrounds, separate regions of the Southeast, too. Through luck, desperation, and determination, we found that we connected through creating music; the decision was made to band together and give it a go.

One must be willing to boogie if you agree to the irreverently orchestrated dance of balance between writing songs and having an original sound. Our first studio project, ‘3823’, saw us learning how to dance, yet revealed promise from the track, “Slow Burn”.

We built momentum from there and released a couple singles in our first year, “Pocket Change” & “Pool Jam”, honing in on our sound as well as playing more legitimate venues. COVID-19 hit and the disruption brought about time of reflection and subsequently, a personnel change on lead guitar.

Our sophomore effort, the EP - ‘Too Wild’, exercises our paisley-blues, violet rock and red-hot-blooded roll, with a sun-yellow soul sound. This is our first take on our reimagined tone using older songs to showcase the blistering solos and genre-bending vocal melodies we are trying to harness.

It’s collectively agreed by us that “Too Wild to Know” is the meat and veggies on the EP, a soulful rocker full of melody. “Need Your Blues” leads the track list and relishes in southern blues and attitude, followed by “American Dream” a groovy rock and roll song about personal change and awareness.

Getting down to the nitty gritty, we have a live take on the first song we ever wrote and performed on stage, a punchy daydream - “Not One Yet”. The release concludes with a gospel piano seamlessly transitioning “Too Wild to Know” into “Wings to Fly”, a ballad of hope tinged with Southern Baptist upbringing and lonesome imagery.

Oweda knows no idle hand. We are finishing songs for a full length LP to be released later in 2021. We are sure it will be worth the wait, but until then, (and in full consideration of the chaotic year we’ve survived as a people) we offer this five-song EP embraced of change, with humility, hope, and passion. We would like to thank everyone of our families and friends that have supported us, and BIG love to all of our fans out there, y’all are why we do it.

The new EP is currently streaming on all platforms.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6JtWe5mjmjOTNpPYW6trQH?si=uWYwHMVYQHu1vLEaiufHfA

YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kSj7lLQ8wWbkdsFbodqcd6KtGin2rtizI

