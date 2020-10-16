Chattanooga's Strung Like A Horse Release New Song “Crazy Like Me”

Today Chattanooga band Strung Like A Horse have given fans an early listen to their new track “Crazy Like Me” from their upcoming debut studio album WHOA! on Transoceanic Records.

Glide Magazine calls the song “a laid back groover that gives off a funky Southern charm.”

Listen to “Crazy Like Me” here: ffm.to/crazylikeme

“I want our music to be a celebration for those who are feeling good,” says frontman Clayton Maselle. “I want it to help folks who are hurting. I want to make folks laugh, cry, and feel all the feelers.”

WHOA!, was produced by multiple Grammy-winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Calexico/Iron & Wine, Margo Price, Josh Ritter) at the legendary Sound Emporium in Nashville. In their feature on the last single “F*ck What They Think” American Songwriter said of the band, “Their signature brand of Americana is distilled from old-school storytelling, newgrass instrumentations, and alt-rock edge.”

"I'm very excited to be working with Strung Like a Horse on their new record in Nashville,” says Ross-Spang. “I was intrigued immediately by the band's energy and sheer love of music. You can hear their home and heroes in these songs, but just enough to help them carve out their own sound. The way they approach Americana is truly unique."

“This one is going to catch our fans off guard, I believe,” states Maselle. “The sound is bigger now (from our previous ‘basement recordings’) with more electric bass and electric guitar, and I think we did a great job of keeping our eclectic nature on the album while still having a cohesive product. It’s a sound explosion, the branding is a color/flower/collage explosion. A lot of different parts of SLAH come together---bluegrass, rock, folk, punk, soul---for one big audio image. And it feels like WHOA!”

Mississippi-bred, Chattanooga-based frontman Clayton Maselle brings the influences of John Hartford, Split Lip Rayfield, Danny Barnes, The Band, Violent Femmes, and Old Crow Medicine Show to the band’s high energy, live shows which have made them a cult favorite.

Noted by Amos Perrine in No Depression as among the “Best New Music” at AmericanaFest 2018 and on his "Don't Miss" list for AmericanaFest 2019, Strung Like A Horse also recently performed a standing-room-only official showcase at AmericanaFest UK 2020 this year in London.

Before the pandemic the band toured year-round, performing up to 100 shows a year, including Bonnaroo (labeled "Best Band Name"), Moon River Music Festival, Suwanee Roots, Wildwood Revival, Rhythm & Blooms, Summer Camp, HartfordFest, LibertyFest, NAMM, Road to Nightfall (winning act), Get Off the Grid Fest, and recently appeared on Jam in the Van.

They have toured on the road or performed with Old Crow Medicine Show, Shooter Jennings, Nicki Bluhm, Del McCoury, Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Sam Bush, War, Lera Lynn, Honey Honey, and Hot Buttered Rum. Sam Bush remarked, after they opened for him, that the five-piece band's full-tilt set "makes me sound like Bill Monroe."

