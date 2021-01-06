Chattown Stages Online Musical Showcase And Competition Launches

Announcing the launch of Chattown Stages; the online venue for Chattanooga area musical artists and writers to meet, compete, and thrive.

Chattown Stages is birthed out of the Camp House’ Songwriters Stage as an adaption to the social distancing imposed by the global health crisis. Nothing can replace the intimate experience between artist and audience that was so incredible at the Camp House, but like much of current life, we are adapting.

We are providing Chattanooga artists a space where they may do more than just barely survive the crises, but thrive. In addition to the traditional Songwriters Stage, Chattown Stages also is launching other stages such as the Poets Stage, so that all of our artists may thrive.

Chattown Stages is entirely online until it is safe to hold gatherings. In each contest series contestants submit a video to be judged and voted upon. At the end of the open submission period judging and voting determines the first round of eliminations. Remaining contestants then submit a second video to be judged for the second round of eliminations, resulting in finalists who compete for the awards packages.

The Camp House’ Songwriters Stage events were financed by ticket sales and beverage sales at each event. This option is not available for this online event so we have chosen to let each artist contribute to the effort with an entrance fee.

Additionally we offering the Artist Sponsor Program: Contestant and Sponsor collaborate to promote the Sponsor’s business or organization on the Contestant’s profile and video. For a small fee this is a great opportunity to support your favorite Contestant.

Major sponsorships are also available which require significant contributions to the winner’s award packages and financial support for operations.

This contest series is technically a competition, but is truly a showcase for the amazing talent we have in our city (Nashville has nothing on us!) The Songwriters Stage has been a career launching right of passage for many local artists, and will continue to be so in this new form.

For additional information contact Mark J Anderson at chattownstages@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/Chattownstages

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!