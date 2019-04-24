Cosmic Bliss From The Land Down Under

Picture Us offers a psychedelic embrace

Extraordinarily venomous spiders and snakes, crocodiles, sharks, Paul Hogan…little wonder that Australia has garnered the reputation of being “the place where everything wants to kill you.”

Well, almost everything.

Psychedelic garage band Money for Rope is Australian and they don’t want to kill you. They just want to hug you.

Vocalist and guitar player Jules McKenzie said of the lead up to the band’s latest release: “We would joke about how we wanted our band to make music that felt like crawling back into the womb, being held, that everyone wants to be held like they were when they were a child.”

I don’t know anything about womb-crawling, or if the band really wants to hug you, but I do know that Picture Us, the band’s third studio release, has a quality that is…comforting.

Close.

Cozy.

It’s hard to pin down exactly where that feeling comes from, but I suspect it has much to do with the earnestness of the album’s lyrics and the easy, old-friends-having-a-conversation way in which McKenzie delivers them.

Thematically the album looks at family, connection to place, love, tea (Earl Grey, hot). Seeing that written out robs the album of some its impact—don’t let that happen. It’s true that many a song has been penned about those very subjects already; in fact, it’s practically a rite of passage for any aspiring songwriter. Still, Picture Us manages to explore these familiar themes in a way that is satisfyingly original.

A word on the use of the term “psychedelic”. Anymore it seems that every hippy jam-band with an echoplex winds up calling itself psychedelic, that is, when they aren’t throwing in a mandolin and calling themselves Americana. Money for Rope is the best contemporary example of “psychedelic” I’ve ever heard.

Forget their excellent song and lyric writing for a moment; the SOUNDS they capture in their recordings will leave you convinced they bought their instruments, effects, style, and taste from Strawberry Alarm Clock’s yard sale.

“Hold” is the first track on the album. It starts as simply as a song can, with a single drone note. A hypnotic but still unsophisticated guitar figure repeats over the drone. A mantra-like vocal part begins, not a word so much as a two-syllable rhythmic noise.

The addition of this simple sound to the increasingly complex tune is the last before the lead vocals begin, lead vocals whose wide dynamic range transforms what seemed like a meditative song in to something more akin to The Velvet Underground’s “Heroin”.

“Actually” features a glittery, glimmering bit of tremolo guitar work and a vocal style the somehow implies Nick Cave without actually sounding like him. The refrain, “I’m actually who I wanna be…” is the hook that seals this deal for me. Powerful tune.

Gleefully sinister sounding, “O’Chelles” is the next track, and the heavy use of organ, particularly in such an imaginative way, only further heightens the band’s psychedelic cred.

If some of these tunes make the most of minimalism and small parts, “Remember My Name” is the antithesis, a gorgeous wall of vintage sound underscored by vocals that are by now sounding more and more Reznoresque in a proto-industrial way.

There are five more tracks on this album, every one of them as sharp as any of the others. For an album that was recorded in a single “long, hot, Australian summer,” there is remarkable balance in the material. And yes, there is a sense of common comfort in the album, perhaps even familiarity, but the familiarity of empathy, of, “Hey, that story isn’t my story, but I get it, I understand.”

Released in March, available now, the album is Picture Us by Money for Rope and is a quality piece of work worthy of your attention and your dollars.