Come to an April 26th benefit concert to help keep Doors Open Jazz alive

How does a lover of the arts explain their value to someone who is not? It requires something tangible, a cost-benefit analysis perhaps, and these things are not always readily available to the person who believes the value of arts education to be intrinsic and self-evident.

Fortunately, there are dozens of studies that demonstrate exactly that. Greater literacy and mathematical ability, higher attendance and graduation rates, fewer disciplinary infractions, improved achievement levels, community cohesion, and, perhaps most importantly, greater critical thinking skills, have been documented by the likes of Johns Hopkins University, the Rand Corporation, the Guggenheim Museum, and the Arts Education Partnership.

For all that, arts education in public schools continues to bear the brunt of slashed budgets and diminishing support. Fortunately, there are those voices in the wilderness who strive to supplement the deficiencies of an underfunded, over-taxed system. Doors Open Jazz is a fine local example of one of these.

Doors Open Jazz is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free music lessons and mentoring to underserved children in the community. The group states publicly:

“We are excited about bringing music to all people, regardless of finances or other obstacles. We believe music brings transformation to the human spirit!”

To that end, the organization is holding their first fundraiser, a benefit concert titled, “Don’t Stop the Music”. The concert will be held Friday, April 26th, at SPOT Venue at 3214 Brainerd Road from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a raffle, art auction, poetry from Jody Harris, and music from Milele Roots, The Tee Bumpass Band, The Father and the 3 Jazz Prodigies, The Divine Poetess & the Frequency, Northshore Jazz, DJ “WW” Wesley Walker, and Reverse Ferret.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the all proceeds from the $12 admission price and $4 raffle tickets will go towards the continued funding and maintenance of the following educational courses offered free to the community: Master classes, private lessons, instruments, music theory, history of Western music, workshops, improvisational classes, composition, ensembles, field trips, and outreach programs.

Musical genres on the current roster include, but are not limited to, classical, reggae, jazz, Latin, and rock and roll.

At a time of diminishing access to arts education in public schools, particularly in economically challenged areas, the value of that education must not be understated. Community-based educational initiatives like Doors Open Jazz need support now more than ever.

For the cost of any quality local concert, you can make an investment in the lives and future of the next generation, uplift your local community, and, given the talent assembled for the show, have a hell of a time while doing it.

For more information on how you can support the organization, or if you or someone you know would like to participate in the various programs it offers, contact Doors Open Jazz via their Facebook page or email directly at steelymon@gmail.com.