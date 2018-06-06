Gems On The Fringe

Indulge in the not-so-mainstream Ikebe Shakedown

Summertime is here and Bonnaroo is right around the corner (as in this weekend). Every year the music festival draws some of the biggest acts in the country, and honestly, the world.

The heavy hitters need no introduction, their reputations are firmly established, but Bonnaroo also plays host to a number of lesser-known (at least in the mainstream) performers who should absolutely be on your radar.

This is a much larger contribution to the world of music and whether you attend or not, it provides an opportunity to open your ears and mind to some great new sound.

Ikebe Shakedown is a prime example of a band that, while undeniably successful in certain circles, is overdue for exposure to a larger audience.

The New York based funk band has been at it for a decade, entertaining devoted fans with a blend of seventies soul, funk and jazz that ought to put them on Quentin Tarantino’s speed-dial.

The instrumental tunes are equal parts danceable, listenable and mood-setting, transporting the listener at once to an era of big cars, big hair, and hype fashionable attire.

Equally at home in a club, an open-air venue or on a nice, fat set of hi-fi headphones, the band is a reminder to every modern jam band out there that you didn’t get here on your own, there’s a legacy of smooth, cool jazz/funk that laid the very solid foundations for you to build upon.

Cool, laid-back, and oozing style, Ikebe Shakedown is on par with Aaron McGruder’s The Boondocks in bringing an intensely powerful and soulful sound to a new generation by framing it in a modern context.

They're scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo on Sunday, June 10th at 2:30 p.m. where they will be performing tracks from their latest release, The Way Home, an album that was a classic the moment the needle hit the record.

The afrobeat band will be a treat for festival-goers, but those of us larger mammals who tend to favor air-conditioning can and should take the opportunity to peruse the videos on the band’s website (ikebeshakedown.com) and Facebook page. With three albums under their belt so far, there’s plenty to hear and enjoy.

Whether you find yourself in Manchester this weekend, or cruising in the fast lane to parts unknown, or just sitting on the couch enjoying a refreshing adult beverage, take the opportunity to let Ikebe Shakedown provide a little of the soundtrack to your life.

Your cool factor will rise exponentially and you will find yourself empowered to face down staggering martial arts bad guys, stick it to the man, or just make sweet, sweet love on the genuine shag carpet, depending on your proclivities and opportunities.