Give Me That Old Time Fiddlin' Spirit

The Old Time Fiddler’s Convention is back in town

Eight years ago local artist, performer and music historian Matt Downer revived a long-lost Chattanooga tradition, the Old Time Fiddler’s Convention (formerly known as the All Southern Championship.)

At one time the largest and most prestigious “old time” music competition in the country, the advent of World War II saw the gathering put on what seemed like a permanent hiatus.

Almost 90 years after its inception, a man named Ken Parr brought it to Matt’s attention, having invested some time in collecting articles from the Chattanooga Times and Chattanooga News of the mid-twenties.

Downer, already a devotee of all things related to “old time” music, was captivated by Chattanooga’s one-time role as a sort of pre-depression music Mecca and that fascination, coupled with his own passion for playing, meant there was only one inevitable course of action; he would revive the convention both as a musical showcase and as a living history lesson about a poignant moment in the city’s past.

It wasn’t long before this yearly custom became an annual tradition, a rite that for musicians and music lovers alike marks the arrival of spring as clearly as the blooming of the Bradford pear (and is better received by a considerable margin.)

In retrospect, it seems the events success should have been a foregone conclusion given the popularity of the music, the talent of the competitors and the continuing evolution of the artistic and cultural scene in Chattanooga. Of course it probably didn’t seem so on a sunny spring morning in 2010, but eight years later the success of the competition is undeniable.

Downer’s historical research is ongoing, and just as much a treasure as the event itself as his latest discoveries reveal:

“We had all the big names in string band music coming here for the fiddlers conventions in the mid 1920’s,” he explains. “Gid Tanner, Riley Puckett, Clayton McMichen, Earl Johnson were all here in Chattanooga sharing tunes and competing with local favorites Lowe Stokes, Bert Layne, Jess Young and ‘Sawmill’ Tom Smith.” One recent, and very interesting piece of info he found in our local library was that Andrew Baxter, an African American old time fiddler born in 1869, was living here in Chattanooga during the late 1890’s, early 1900’s.

“He and his son Jim recorded some classic old time sides in 1927, performing with the Georgia Yellow Hammers out of North Georgia in a very early integrated recording session,” notes Downer.

“The fact that music was a common ground these guys could meet on and an outlet to share and create together, cutting right through any barriers that society might have had at that time speaks highly of the importance, power and community of old time music.”

Downer says he is absolutely thrilled to once again see Chattanooga as a destination where the finest old time musicians and the local community can come together to celebrate this Great Southern tradition, 90 years in the making.

This year’s competition takes place this Saturday beginning at Noon at 901 Lindsay Street. Cash prizes are awarded in various solo instrumental competitions, group competitions and dance performances. For more information on competing or spectating, please visit oldchattanooga.com