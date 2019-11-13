Harnessing The Soul And Spirit Of The Blues

GA-20 plays the blues the old-fashioned way

Almost nine months ago to the day I wrote about a new single from an up-and-coming blues act, GA-20. “Naggin’ On My Mind” was the name of the single, and at the time I could not help but be impressed by how authentically vintage the young band sounded.

Founded in 2018, they had already captured the sound of classic blues and R&B in a way that was damn spooky. Given the musical pedigrees of the bandmates, though, it shouldn’t have been that surprising. Over a decade worth of touring with, playing for, and being sideman to some genuine legends of the genre gave the fledgling act a gravitas and depth of character that a quinquagenarian band would envy.

Their full length album, Lonely Soul, is out now, and in addition to the aforementioned premiere track, there are nine more tunes that collectively paint a picture of a band so fully immersed in the blues renaissance, you’d swear they were there instead of inconveniently not having been born yet.

Nominally a trio consisting of two guitars and drums (and vocals of course), the bandmates have earned enough respect and goodwill from the blues community that folks like Charlie Musselwhite and Luther Dickinson were happy to lend their considerable talent to some tracks. T

hat’s a big deal, kids. For established names that border on the level of reverence to sit in on the debut album of a band with less than two years under their belt is a more ringing endorsement of the group’s talent than any reviewer could ever muster.

So, they’re good. Very good. But exactly what kind of good are they? The blues, or what we think of as the blues, has had over a century to gestate—compared to rock and roll, which has had about half as long, and owes its existence to the blues—and in that time has developed something of a sprawl. Which is to say that “the blues” isn’t enough information to tell you what you might be about to hear.

There was a time when the blues was still an outlier to the mainstream, a “dangerous” and “subversive” style of music (sound familiar?) that met with much condemnation and derision from self-appointed cultural guardians. It isn’t right to call this “the early days” since the style had already been around for many decades, but it was the beginning of its entry into the collective consciousness of the country.

Raw, real, risqué, it commanded the attention of younger people even as older people wailed and gnashed their teeth. Artists who’d spent half a life pursuing their art in relative obscurity found themselves suddenly thrust into the limelight, making a little money, and getting some well-deserved recognition.

It is that era that GA-20 captures to perfection, not only in their musicianship and writing, but even in the recording and production work of their album. I have plenty of vintage material in my collection and I defy anyone to hear it side by side with this 2019 album and differentiate between the two.

The mastery of mood is complete, and tunes like “One Night Man”, “Got Love If You Want It”, and the eponymous “Lonely Soul” are as authentic as anything that came out of 1950s Chicago.

In a word, what GA-20 has captured here isn’t just the heart of the blues (which is no mean feat itself) but also the proto-heart of rock and roll.

This is blues/rock before the era of the A&R man, before corporate musical assembly-line, before the art was sacrificed to the gods of marketing. As such, it is not merely a gorgeous album to hear, it is an important piece of work, a poignant reminder of the powerful roots of modern music.

Simply put, GA-20 is a group that inevitably earns the respect of the old-timers just as much as the love of younger generations, and has the talent and style to become one of the most respected bands of the modern era.

Lonely Soul is available now, and in an era when “roots” music is all the rage, here is a collection of tunes no music lover should be without.