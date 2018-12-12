Hip-Hop Happenstance

Burly Temple drops an unexpected rap album

One of the rare talents of the creative force behind Burly Temple, one I greatly admire, is the ability to shift easily between genres.

Here is a fellow whose day planner (those are still a thing?) would read something like, “Monday: Write and produce a heavy metal album; Wednesday: record blues album; Thursday: Laundry; Friday: Finishing touches on neo-classical reggae EP using only mixolydian scales.”

Some musicians spend a career plugging away at one particular style, while others wear many hats. Burly is the sort who wears many hats, some of which are shoes.

Fully aware that Burly Temple is the sort of performer who can be whatever he wants to be, my curiosity was piqued when he mentioned off-handedly, “I think I’m going to do a rap album next.”

He did, it’s done, and it’s…it’s actually really good.

There is a thick line between parody and pastiche, and while parody may be done with love, it is still parody. Pastiche, on the other hand, is almost always a labor of love and despite the Cookie Monster-esque title, Me Can Rap, it’s clear some love went in to making this. Moreover, it seems like BT and friends had a blast making it.

A word of caution: If you aren’t especially familiar with the early days of hip-hop, particularly the early days of commercially successful hip-hop, this album may seem like parody, if only because humor is the underlying theme to the whole thing.

On the other hand, if you are…of a certain age…you will recognize the same sort of vibe that made the Fat Boys, Force MDs and Bobby Jimmy and the Critters household names in the mid-eighties.

Granted, there was socially conscious and politically charged music, but it would be some time before that hip-hop (arguably the true origins of the genre) would find the mainstream recognition it deserved.

For better or for worse, humor and irreverence are what helped establish the genre to a wider audience in its early days, and this album is a pretty fine representation of that.

The presence of the Roland TR-808 sound certainly lends itself to the “old school cred” of Burly’s entry.

Where the Fat Boys made a point of referencing their size and eating habits, Burly personalizes his album with tracks like, “Average,” a Goldilocksian examination of his…er…endowments (not too big, not too small, just right.) “Fat Ass Yeti,” with a surprisingly good flow, continues the good natured self-effacement.

The album takes a shot at some current pop stars with “20 Songs Long,” an observation that the main qualifier for some of the more cookie-cutter “artists” out there now is that a rap album needs to be 20 songs long. Never mind the quality, you have to hit that number or else.

Again, his ability to move between genres is exceptional, but a Burly album is still a Burly album and his unmistakable thumbprint on this collection is the track, “Is a Burrito a Sandwich?” Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised (though I would be delighted) if he took that one track and released it as an EP. Five versions of the same tune in five different styles. Blues, country, rap, punk and…new age, he could do it and it would be worth hearing.

If there is a flaw, it isn’t in the album itself, it’s in the perception of it by younger audiences who may mistake all of this for a joke or even a mockery of a genre that increasingly more people are passionate about. This would be a terrible mistake though.

Burly is, I think, close to my age, so I believe I can go so far as to say that he grew up hearing the same early hip-hop that I did, and in that context this album, light-hearted as it is, is a masterful tribute to the era.

Available on Spotify now, it is funny, irreverent, explicit (Tipper would have a heart attack over some of the song titles) and because Burly is nothing if not professional, it is 20 songs long.