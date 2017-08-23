Hustling And Bustling With Nathan Warner

Cleveland's own trumpeter Nathan Warner takes on the music world

One night last September, Cleveland, Tenn. trumpeter Nathan Warner was playing a main stage performance at the Lisb-On Music Festival in Lisbon, Portugal with the hot disco-funk Brooklyn band Escort. The next day, he was on an early morning flight to Atlanta, arriving just in time to play a church gig 30 minutes away from the city.

Nobody ever accused Warner of not hustling enough.

“The Escort band members always make fun of my ability to hustle from one gig to the next. I actually spent only 20 hours in Lisbon,” said Warner. “The show in Lisbon was amazing. The European crowds are always a treat. Unlike American audiences, they don’t wait to be impressed before they start having fun.”

Warned added, “They’re determined to party despite your music if need be. But, if you bring something great, they readily show their appreciation.”

Warner’s shows with Escort—of which there are typically a few per year—are among his favorites, and he named his very first trip to Lisbon with the group as his all-time favorite international gig.

“During the performance, the crowd knew all the words to our music and was singing along. It was an amazing surprise for all of us,” said Warner. “This was our last stop on a long summer string of dates, so we rented a beach house on the coast in Cascais and cooked and swam and had an amazing few days together as a band at the end of that tour.”

Warner moved to Cleveland with his wife in 2014 from New York City to take a position as Assistant Professor of Trumpet and Music Business at Lee University, and Warner admits that it was a culture shock.

“I miss the food. Incredible restaurants on every corner,” remembered Warner. “I miss the people. Lots of strong-willed, artistic, opinionated music-warriors out that way. It’s what made me have to go there in the first place. I don’t miss the insane rent prices; I don’t miss the winters; I don’t miss the noise pollution.”

As for Cleveland, it surprised Warner in many ways. “Lee University is a hidden gem; I’m working hard to make sure people know that it is a really good music school,” he noted. “Also, I was struck by how ‘un-Christian’ some of the Christians were, and by how Christian some of the non-Christians were. That has helped me on my own spiritual path, to be sure.”

A versatile trumpeter, Warner plays jazz, classical, Broadway, rock, pop or anything that comes his way as a freelancer.

“I try to do it all,” said Warner. “I get bored if I play any one thing or style for too long. That’s what made Broadway tough for me.”

Warner has performed on Broadway shows including Aladdin, Gypsy and Spider-Man. “I really admire those cats who can play the same show every night for years,” he said. “It takes a lot of patience and dedication.”

Regarding national acts, he’s played with Lady Antebellum, Doc Severinsen, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Clay Aiken and many others. Closer to home, Warner has sat in with the Chattanooga Symphony, the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, the Nashville Salsa Machine and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, among others.

A founding member of the NYC-based Sugartone Brass Band, Warner has composed a number of tunes for the group. “Think of a New Orleans-style brass band that has folded in many other styles from the cosmopolitan NYC environment,” he explained. “It’s an amazing group that is really pushing the limits of what a brass band can do.”

In his own education, Warner found inspiration from many trumpeters and learned something different from each of them.

“Dizzy [Gillespie] exemplified joy. Miles [Davis]: elegance and economy,” he noted. “Freddie [Hubbard]: FIRE. Louis [Armstrong]: give your everything to the audience. Bud Herseth: find your voice and be fearless. Phil Smith: do it better than anyone and be a humble servant while doing so.”

When it comes to Warner’s own students, he approaches the topic of improvisation, along with other various music skills, according to the strengths and “future-strengths” of the student. “It’s definitely an important skill,” he said. “Especially when making a living doing just one thing has become harder and harder as an American musician.”

Whether hustling from continent to continent or filling in for an orchestra gig or figuring out how to best guide a student, Warner finds improvisation in his career straddling both music and life.

Photo credit: Arlyne Van Hook