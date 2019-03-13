Irish Holiday...Or American Homebrew?

St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish Diaspora

The season is upon us. St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, March 17th and as the McManus brothers will tell you, everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

Of course, some will argue that everyone is a bad caricature of Irish on St. Patrick’s Day and many view it as simply a great day for a party. The truth of what it is or isn’t, as is so often the case, isn’t nearly so simple as one might hope. Even reputable sources have conflicting stories.

According to one source, the celebration began in 1631 when the Church established a feast day to honor Ireland’s patron saint. Curious, then, that the website IrishCentral cites the research of Dr. Michael Francis who, in 2017, found evidence in the form of Spanish archives that a St. Patrick’s Day celebration was held in St. Augustine in 1600, with a parade being part of the festivities the following year.

Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, New York in 1762. The first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland didn’t happen until 1903. Of course the venerated parade is only one aspect of the holiday. There were certainly religious observations much earlier, but even there the history is murky at best.

The earliest celebrations in the American colonies—and like it nor not, much of what we associate with the annual festival was born here, not in Ireland—weren’t especially religious. Moreover, there is serious debate over whether these American celebrations named in honor of a Catholic saint were started by Protestant immigrants, less as a religious observance and more as a celebration of Irish heritage.

In fact, the origins and significance of the holiday are murky enough that I briefly considered paraphrasing a common clickbait trope by titling the article, “Everything EVERYONE Knows About St. Patrick’s Day is WRONG!”

That’s not entirely true, of course, it never is, but it seems that what the day is about depends largely on who you are. It is celebrated in Ireland, where it’s a national holiday, but it does seem inescapable that thanks to the Irish Diaspora, the celebration really started here, largely as a celebration of heritage and the “auld sod” in the new world.

There are some unfortunate consequences to the popularity of the festival, foremost being the perpetuating of certain negative stereotypes whose origins can be found in the anti-Irish/anti-immigrant bigotry of earlier days. These stereotypes have been paradoxically embraced and sustained by the vaudevillian songs and even the Irish folk revival of the fifties.

It certainly is a time for food, song, and yes, adult beverages, but it is not nor should it ever have been a symbol of overindulgence. Still, people are people and one imagines that with the right marketing, Arbor Day could become a drinking holiday.

Negative stereotypes or not, it is a time to appreciate Irish culture, music, dance, food, storytelling, and the inevitable result of a diaspora that has left exponentially more people in the world with Irish ancestry than there are actual people living in Ireland.

So eat, drink, and be merry my friends, but exercise a little caution and common sense. We all want to be around to celebrate together next year, after all.