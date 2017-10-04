Jam 4 Jam Fundraiser For Jamaal Woody

Local music community comes together for one of their own

This may come as a shock to you non-musician types, but the general health and benefits package for musicians and artists is basically, “don’t get sick.” Unfortunately, we do and when that happens it can be the most ruinous and desperate imaginable.

Fortunately, as a community we tend to stick together and some nearly miraculous things can happen. Once upon a time I myself was the recipient of just such an outpouring of love and support after a nasty auto accident left me in the hospital for a few weeks and unable to work for quite a bit longer than that.

The kindness and generosity of the music community and the community at large was a thing that changed me as person and I have been grateful for that ever since so when a similar situation arises I do what I can to be first in line to support it and make sure other people know and by this point you know where this week’s column is going.

Jamaal Woody is a much loved figure in the local scene, running the kitchen over at Slick’s Burgers. He’s also a lifelong friend of Jonathan Sussman of The Communicators and once upon a time was known to jump up on stage and rap with the group during live performances.

That’s why when Jonathan heard that Woody had suffered a recent issue due to congestive heart failure he knew he had to do something for his old friend and fellow performer. Although Jamaal survived the incident, the resulting hospital bills, follow up care, and inability to get back to work have left the man in a bad situation.

Jonathan rallied The Communicators along with fellow artists and friends of Jamaal Toneharm to put on a benefit concert and The Tap House in St. Elmo offered their stage.The show is set for this Thursday at The Tap House (3800 St. Elmo Avenue, Suite 114) starting at 7 p.m. Organizers are asking for a $10 donation at the door with 100 percent of proceeds going to directly to Jamaal during this most difficult time.

While Toneharm is set to open the evening, Sussman describes it as a “loose concert, where the groups will be jamming back and forth all night.” Knowing the kind of show put on by both Toneharm and The Communicators, it is sure to be a highly entertaining evening and is absolutely for a worthy cause.

It’s worth noting that the hosting location, The Tap House, has swiftly become one of the area’s favorite destinations with thirty taps of the best beer the region has to offer. Moreover, the bar has taken a keen interest and involvement in supporting the local community.

For a tap room that’s barely been open six months, they have sponsored and/or hosted an inordinate number of community centered events and benefit shows, cementing their reputation as more than just another place to get a beer.

It’s a good cause, ladies and gentlemen, so Thursday night slip on down to St. Elmo and raise a pint (or three) for one of our own.