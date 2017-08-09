Jay Terrell Ponders Who He Is Musically

Jay Terrell moves from the Marine Corps to the world of country music

What’s a young man in his twenties to do when he’s spent the last four years in the Marine Corps? And has finally returned home to the North Georgia hills? In the case of Jay Terrell, the answer is to spend a few months writing and recording some of the hottest country music this side of Nashville.

In relatively short order Terrell has proven himself a skilled lyricist, composer, arranger and producer, penning a series of pop country tunes that are as good or better than anything on the radio today. It doesn’t hurt that he has a golden voice that, taken with his other formidable skills, suggest he has the makings of the next Garth Brooks.

Like Brooks, Terrell’s music is undeniably country, yet there is enough of a rock and roll sensibility to it that he could easily crossover into mainstream anytime he chooses. Put another way, it’s country enough to be country, but broad enough in appeal to reach a much larger demographic. That’s easier said than done, but Brooks mastered it and Terrell has the same quality, hence the comparison.

His releases so far have been sporadic singles published to YouTube and his Facebook page, Jay Terrell Music, but there’s enough material there to generate some excitement about an upcoming EP scheduled for release later this fall.

“Than I Do Right Now” is a prime example of Terrell’s exemplary writing skills. Thoughtful and intelligent, full of hooks and with a chorus that everyone in the bar will be singing along with, it is country pop at its best. It is a sincere and relatable love song observing that, “tomorrow, I don’t know, but I’ll love her more then than I do right now.”

Whether by accident or design, that chorus is a paraphrasing of a very old and popular French love poem and that connection alone suggests there’s much more this writing than meets the eye.

“Drinks Up” is a country party anthem with just enough nostalgia to bring to this Kentucky boy’s mind long-ago field parties and bonfires when an ice cold beer was the best of all possible solutions to a sweltering, muggy summer night. If you ever been there, this song will speak directly to you. If not, it still has a catchy chorus.

“Who I Am” is the most recent release and, so far, the crowning achievement of a man whose work is unbelievably mature and well crafted. Certainly some credit goes to Brent Crowe at Back Beat Sounds in Hixson for the masterful production values of these tunes, but I imagine Terrell makes it an awful lot easier for him by providing such high quality material to work with.

Here’s the best way I can sum up the man’s music, at least as I hear it. I’ve never been particularly outspoken about my own rustic roots. It isn’t a thing I keep hidden; I just don’t particularly celebrate it.

It’s really just a matter of where my family was from and when I was able to leave, I left, because it wasn’t an especially good fit for me, but Jay Terrell’s music reminds me of everything that was good about it and while I never thought I’d look back fondly on warehousing tobacco (nasty, hot, hard work) or perpetually circling the courthouse on a Friday night (because that’s how you flirted) this music makes me smile. There were some pretty good times after all.

I generally don’t get personal in these columns but I thought I would this time to illustrate something key about Terrell. Other country music doesn’t make me feel like that. A great deal of country pop is either empty, goofy, or cookie cutter crap harping on the same two or three bumper sticker slogans.

This music, however, has some real heart and soul, integrity and honesty, it’s the real deal and while the finishing touches are being put on the EP, you should take a minute to stop by the Jay Terrell Music Facebook page or seek him out on YouTube and see for yourself.