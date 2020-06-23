Jfest Returns To The Tennessee Riverpark August 1st

A twenty-one year tradition continues for the Tennessee Valley

The largest outdoor, family-friendly concert series in the Tennessee Valley continues in Chattanooga on August 1st at the Tennessee Riverpark. Marking its twenty-second year, Jfest welcomes positive music enthusiasts to enjoy its outdoor music festival with popular artist and Grammy Award winner Zach Williams.

Other artists include, American Idol finalists Danny Gokey and Colton Dixon, Unspoken, The Afters, Caitie Hurst, CAIN, and local band, The Union Chattanooga with an after party featuring Aaron Cole and Nobigdyl following fireworks.

This year presents unique guidelines due to COVID-19. The staff at Partners for Christian Media, who are the organizers of Jfest, is in constant contact with the Hamilton County Health Department to ensure all safety regulations and protocols are followed. A multi-level plan that will fulfill current mandates has been produced and will be followed.

“If there has ever been a time when a family music festival of hope and encouragement is needed, it is now. We are so thankful to have been working with the local government officials to follow Governor Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge and are looking forward to celebrating with everyone at Jfest.” quoted Festival Director, Ted Gocke.

In addition, a sellout is expected early! Wristbands, which serve as the entry into Jfest, will be limited to 25% of the venue capacity to allow for social distancing. Partners for Christian Media staff is encouraging festival goers to buy their wristbands now at jfest.com before they sell out.