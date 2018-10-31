Let's All Misbehave

Come celebrate 25 years of Barking Legs

Chattanooga’s cultural renaissance is a remarkable thing, at least I tend to remark upon it regularly. It might not be so recognizable or remarkable to younger generations of artists, musicians, and other performers who have no context for where it was versus where it is (and where it’s headed.)

They can’t be faulted for that. For the folks who’ve been around long enough to remember what it was like in the early nineties, though, the transformation is conspicuous and heartening.

None of that would be true, however, were it not for the early pioneers, the entrepreneurs and artists who threw their hat in the ring early on. There were lean times and precious few managed to survive those, but the ones that did laid the foundation upon which everything that followed is built.

Barking Legs Theater is one of those, a cornerstone of the performing arts scene for a quarter century.

That’s why CoPac (Contemporary Performing Arts of Chattanooga) is announcing an upcoming three-day celebration of twenty-five years of Barking Legs Theater. Billed as “Let’s Misbehave,” the event will run from November 1st to the 3rd and features the music of American composer and songwriter Cole Porter, as interpreted by a host of local and regional performers.

A partial listing of scheduled performers includes Floami Fly, Tanqueray Harper, Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, Juicy St. Claire, Marcus Ellsworth, Cherokee Ellison, Monica Alicia Ellison, Beth Markham Herring, Terrance Wright, Kyle Dagnan, Ann Law, and the Nancy Westmoreland Group.

Porter’s music will be reimagined through the lenses of hip hop, jazz, dance, spoken word and drag, bringing a fresh coat of contemporary accessibility to the timeless classics.

Food and cocktails will be available and admission ranges from $20 general admission at the door to a $150 VIP experience that includes reserved parking, an artist meet and greet and a complimentary bottle of wine from the cellars of Bruce Kaplan.

A pillar of the artistic community since 1993, Barking Legs has consistently provided a quality venue for local and regional acts, and more than a few internationally touring performers (including the great Irish singer/songwriter Tommy Sands.)

Moreover, Barking Legs has hosted a wide range of artistic programs, workshops and conferences, establishing itself as a focal point of southeastern performing arts.

All of this, and more, is tucked away at 1307 Dodds Avenue in a deceptively humble building and it is through the perseverance of CoPac, the artists, and listeners and supporters throughout the community that has made it all possible.

Come celebrate twenty-five years of the finest art and culture in the region at Barking Legs Theater.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit barkinglegs.org and become part of the grand tradition.