Local Artist Jason Lyles Debuts Newest Album, "Chameleana"

Jason Lyles’ latest album Chameleana is now available, following the release of his hit single and music video “The Fight.” Focusing on current social issues, “The Fight” captures the feeling of unrest in our nation and how we need to stand together to fight for change.

Chameleana is a portmanteau of chameleon and Americana. “I've been performing mostly acoustic Americana rock music for years, so it was kind of my starting point, and all the songs started on acoustic guitar,” says Lyles. “However, on this album I didn't want to be locked into an acoustic format. I wanted to let all my colors and influences shine through, hence the chameleon.”

Keeping with the theme of positivity and togetherness, Chameleana features the track “Never Alone” which was written mid-pandemic and after the recording process with William Bowers of Breaker 17 Studio was slowed to a halt. In May, the studio opened back up and recording was finished over the summer.

Jason is grateful for co-collaborators Hannah Kuhn on cello, Jeff Bridges on drums, Sandra Hyers on backing vocals and tambourine, Gabe Lane from Mother's Attic on slide guitar, Stephanie Brooks who overdubbed and the entire orchestra string section. Tracks were mixed and engineered by Andrew Preavett at Breaker 17 and finally mastered by William Bowers. “This record is my best work, and the one with which I've had the most creative freedom,” says Lyles.

Lyles’ music is now available on Spotify, iTunes and additional streaming services with a a vinyl currently available for pre-oder. He has been heard on Rock 105, NPR Music 88.1, 95.7 The Ridge, The WAWL, 94.3 The X, Talk 102.3, WETS 89.5, WMTS 88.3, DirectTV's The 101, as well as various internet stations and podcasts.

For more information, visit Jasonlylesmusic.com and follow him on Facebook and Instagram at @jasonlylesmusic.

