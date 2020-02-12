Lovin’ Every Little Ting

One love, one heart, one man

In honor of the birthday of Bob Marley, The Pulse sent Music Editor Marc Michael to Jamaica to report on the observation of what is virtually a national holiday. Having to miss all the rain and snow this past week is just one of the many burdens a music writer has to bear for his chosen profession.

Day One, Feb.4th

We land in Montego Bay Airport minutes ahead of a storm that spends the next 12 hours waffling between gentle summer rain and “Hurricane Lite.” It is an unusual occurrence for this time of year when the rain generally appears daily from 3:00 to 3:15 p.m. with Swiss accuracy.

In the community of West Negril where the world’s greatest jerk chicken can be found nightly in makeshift roadside stands, it makes for a soggy supper. Rum helps.

Day Two, Feb. 5th

The rain has ended, and we are blessed with the finest picture-postcard tropical weather this side of a Corona commercial.

Our driver for the week, a wizened local with a penchant for random maniacal laughter known only as “Mister Taylor”, takes us deep in to the heart of the West End where tourists generally fear to tread (for no good reason at all) in search of information about the upcoming celebrations.

Bob Marley is something of a local hero, a favorite son of Negril, it being one of the 42 places in Jamaica he was born (in addition to Nine Mile, where he was actually born.)

Mr. Taylor suggests we stop for tea, a holdover (I assume) from the British Colonial days. When in Rome. The tea has a peculiar musty flavor, as though it has been stored in a damp basement for too long.

Later that afternoon…“I had one grunch, but the eggplant over there.” I cannot remember where I first heard this phrase, but I do know that for the last hour I’ve been hearing it in my head, over and over and over.

It feels deeply profound for reasons I cannot reasonably explain. Does it relate somehow to my assignment? Marley. Bob Marley. Bob Marley and Me. Wasn’t that a movie? It seems familiar and yet, I had one grunch, but the eggplant over there.

Later still…the TV only seems to display one program about a tubby, middle-aged man with a melty face. Clearly, this is some high-brow artsy fartsy nonsense, shifting between Dadaism and Surrealism without effort. Probably the Simpsons did it.

Day Three, Feb. 6th (Bob Marley’s birthday)

The sun rose this morning with a magnificent “florp.” May have spent too much time in the tropical heat yesterday, feeling…well, not *bad* but perhaps a bit disconnected.

The excitement today is palpable. Street vendors are displaying ten thousand images of Tuff Gong creatively plastered to a wide array of products. There is nearly as wide a variety of bongs, pipes, chillums, clips, papers, bats, vaporizers, oil rigs, and whisker biscuits as can be found on a typical two block stretch of Pigeon Forge.

Cannabis, for personal use, is legal now, and people aren’t shy about celebrating that fact. I am offered a handful of gummi bears. Safe, harmless, familiar gummi bears, a childhood favorite.

Later that afternoon…tongue fuzzy. Fuzzy tongue. Fuzzy fuzzy fuzzy tongue. Shave tongue? No, shave tongue bad. A friendly stranger, apparently a shaman of some sort, offers me a refreshing beverage. “Overproof,” he calls it.

Feeling a little cottony in the mouthal region, I throw it back. There is something familiar about it. I remember siphoning gas from mom’s car as a young man and accidentally swallowing half a mouth full. This is a lot like that, albeit not quite as mellow.