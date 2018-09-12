Matt Downer Answers The TeleGramaPhone

The Old Time Traveler is back with a new album

Years ago I read a Doonesbury comic strip in which one of the characters referred to an actual, real-life, folksy radio host as, “a national treasure.”

It had never occurred to me to refer to a person that way, but the host’s mildly anachronistic body of work, a preservation of genuine Americana if ever there was one, certainly seemed to fit the bill.

It is by that reasoning that I say, and not for the first time, that Matt Downer is a Chattanooga treasure. His love for, dedication to, and performance of “old time” music is second to none and goes a long, long way towards preserving the feel and flavor of a bygone era in the region.

His latest release, TeleGramaPhone, carries his art to an all-time-high as this collection of tunes, traditional and original, has been recorded in a manner that perfectly mimics the sound and feel of an old-time radio broadcast.

I’m not completely savvy of the recording wizardry that turns a 2018 laptop computer in to a 1930s Zenith desktop radio with glowing red tubes, but someone clearly is.

A person could sit on the front porch on a hot summer evening with Matt’s new album playing and be transported back in time for a while, right down to feeling as though the man in the live studio is speaking directly to you and yours.

The only thing missing is a spoken plug for the Hillbilly Flour Co.

There are ten tracks altogether. Including the instantly recognizable “Turkey in the Straw,” though this may be the first time I’ve ever heard lyrics to the beloved old barn-burner.

The first track, “Gone Chattanoogie,” opens with a bit of dialogue that sets the stage for the rest of album to be heard as a radio broadcast and the song itself…well, The Chamber of Commerce or the local tourism board or whoever is in charge of such things really ought to reach out to Matt about using the song in some promotional events.

I’m no marketing genius, but sometimes a good idea is so obvious you can’t help but notice and this is one of those, a down-home, knee slapping song extolling the virtues of the Scenic City including the big catfish in our “fish museum.”

“Old Time Traveler” is another new original tune, and if your grandpa heard it playing in the background, he might tap his toes and tell you how they don’t make music like that anymore without ever catching the sci-fi/time traveling lyrics that, frankly, are just delightful in their cleverness and humor.

The title track, “TeleGramaPhone,” is the third all original track on the album, and again, Downer demonstrates he is no mere actor playing a part, but rather a very gifted songwriter so steeped in the technique of his chosen genre that he has mastered the uncanny ability to write brand new “old time” music.

It isn’t often you hear a tune that so effectively conjures the imagery of a barefoot man sitting in the old rocking chair, lazily plucking away on the banjo while commenting on the miracle of using Instagram to check up on how things are doing down on the farm.

That might elicit a chuckle but don’t dare mistake this for a parody or “joke” tune. Downer has honestly found a way to marry late nineteenth/early twentieth century sensibilities with twenty-first century topics and technology with the result being some of the most creative and enjoyable music I’ve heard in quite a while.

You just know that somewhere this man has an app that gives real-time updates on the moonshine still hidden at the back of the holler.

There are some lovely opportunities coming up to hear Downer’s magic in person.

You can find him at the Boom Days Festival in Fort Payne AL on Sat. Sept 15th, the Chatsworth Summer Music Series on Sat. Sept 22nd, the Hamilton County Fair on Sat & Sun Sept 29 & 30, the Rome GA Fiddle Fest on Sat, Oct 13th and the Black Bear Festival in Chatsworth GA on Sat. Oct 20th.

In the meantime, his newest album is available right now on his Bandcamp page at a ridiculously low price and, in fact, the entire Downer discography is available (four albums total) for a mere $22. Folks, it is a bargain.

And best of all, you are welcome to try it before you buy it, but I strongly encourage supporting this musician who so aptly represents the history of the city.