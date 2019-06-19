Matt Movin Is Driven To Succeed

Artistry plus integrity wins the musical day

The last time we checked in on Matthew Long, he was performing as “Matt Solo”, garnering popular and critical acclaim with a series of underground mix tape releases, as well as the album Prodigy. Those efforts brought him to the attention of Universal subsidiary Whirl Records, who swiftly offered him a recording contract.

After “making his bones,” he terminated the contract in late 2015, amicably, and set out to found his own label, R.T.A. (Round Table Affiliation). Matt Solo became Matt Movin, an apt change of name given that his career has been on an upwards trajectory since he first made the conscious decision to pursue a career in music.

Movin’, indeed. To understand why, you first need to understand a truism of the industry.

There are, from one point of view, two types of musicians: the performer and the artist. For the first type of musician, genre or musical style is a conscious choice, a vehicle for showcasing their talent. Too often they are derided for being “inauthentic”, usually by the amateur crowd, and this is an unfair accusation, an “apples and oranges” comparison. Nobody accuses their favorite actor of being “fake” when they take on a role.

So, too, some musicians are more concerned with entertaining a crowd than with making a personal statement. Today they might be playing country music, tomorrow it’s blues, the day after, R&B. The point is, they choose the music and there is nothing inherently wrong with that approach.

The second type of musician, the artist, plays what they play because of their personal experience. Every trial and tribulation from the cradle to the grave is poured out on the stage and in the studio. The music chooses them and this is generally seen as carrying more gravitas. Perhaps it does, but it also carries a greater risk, or at least longer odds of success, because if a career in music is the end goal, it very well may be that for the artist, nobody is buying what they’re trying to sell.

That division may seem gross and imprecise. After all, performers are practicing art and artists are performing, but it comes down to the basic point of where your music comes from, and in any case, either path requires talent. Without talent, all the artistic integrity in the world and a baloney sandwich leaves you with a baloney sandwich.

Movin unquestionably falls into the latter category, the artist; even a brief glance at his personal history confirms that his music is informed entirely by his experience. A difficult and troubled childhood, run ins with the law, incarceration, and two near-death experiences (a shooting and a stabbing respectively) are the building blocks of his art.

Combine that authenticity of experience with formidable talent on the mic and in the booth, as well as a savvy business sense whose roots are in the survival skills necessary for growing up hard, and there is no mystery at all behind Movin’s success.

Driven to succeed, gifted with natural talent, and informed by genuine struggle and perseverance, his honesty is resonant. His music is an anthem to everyone who comes from the places he has been, and a startling but compelling look into those places for the people who do not.

His latest single, “Two”, available through his website, has hit 60,000 streams in short order. The album Basic Instincts is freshly available and on track to be another critical and commercial success.

The upcoming album, Here Now, doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can keep track of that, and all things “Matt Movin,” at mattmovin.com