Music & Comedy Come Together For A Good Cause

Some of the city's best gather to help out Jason Hall

In an era where GoFundMe accounts are set up for every self-serving, narcissistic reason imaginable, one becomes jaded, or at least cautious where benefit shows are concerned, but there are good causes in the world, great causes and great people who come together to do something positive.

As a matter of personal principle, specially having once been the beneficiary of just such a thing myself, I will always lend whatever support I can and kids, this one’s a big one.Jason Hall is well-known to the downtown crowd. Maybe you know from his days a doorman, maybe you’ve seen him referee one of the much loved Wrestlehemia events, the point is he’s as familiar a face in the scene as any, and well-loved because, darn it, he’s just a hell of a guy.

Turns out he’s even more a “hell of a guy” than many people realize, having devoted much of the last two decades to the care of his invalid mother, first by tending to her daily in a nursing home, then, after the facility became intolerable, by securing a home for the two of them and becoming her full-time caregiver.

Bill were paid, and the house maintained, but it was a perilously thin margin as his mother’s need for full time care left little time for work outside the home.

Then illness struck Jason. In and out of the hospital, it soon became clear that Jason suffered from severe chronic anemia, ulcers and non-alcohol (genetic in this case) liver failure. A severe leg infection almost ended in amputation and all of this was compounded by clinical depression, PTSD and the persistent and lingering effects of a broken back from 1998.

These details, not commonly known, mean that Jason’s efforts were not merely those of a devoted and loving son, they were genuinely heroic, and still he persisted. His mother passed in April and finally, it seems, Jason’s own troubles caught up with him. Mounting medical costs, an upcoming surgery, an unscrupulous landlord and even the theft of his truck and his dog (who steals a man’s dog?!) have left Jason in a more desperate position than most of us will ever likely face.

And that’s when Jason’s friends took notice, most specifically Jeff Daughtery of DDS. Jeff set out to organize a benefit show for Jason, a man who openly credits the love and support of his friends in the downtown community and music scene as being the key to his survival through all of this.

The event is scheduled for this Friday at JJ’s Bohemia, and if there is any doubt about the love the local community holds for Jason, the lineup will dispel that instantly.If laughter is the best medicine, the first hour ought to be good for what ails you. Starting at seven some of Chattanooga’s funniest folk take the stage including Ian Sharp, Bryant Smith, David Hannah, Joseph Donovan, Morgan Gray, Andrew Ledbetter, Bridget Martin and Donnie Marsh.

Eight to nine is acoustic hour featuring the talents of Crunk Bones Jones and Friends and ET. Following the acoustic set, the Tennessee Tremblers take the stage after which TJ Greever and the Jason Hallstars rock the house with an all-star (get it?) lineup of some of Chattanooga’s best and brightest.

The Scarlet Love Conspiracy carries the show on through to the midnight hour and then none other than Double Dick Slick mounts a sonic offensive until the wee hours of the morning.Under any circumstances this would be a jam-packed can’t-miss show of talent and variety, but given the worthwhile cause motivating this powerhouse ensemble of performers, this one you absolutely have to see.

Jason Hall Music & Comedy Benefit

Friday, 7 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com