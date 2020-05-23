Nightfall Summer Concert Series To Return Virtually In June With Waylon Thibodeaux

Nightfall plans for combination of virtual and live shows this season

Nightfall, considered by many Chattanoogans to be a treasured ritual of summer for the past 32 years, will continue to keep its brand and its music in the public eye with an amended schedule for 2020. Typically held the first Friday of May 1 through the end of August, Nightfall was required by a City mandate to postpone all shows in May.

Most of these performances have now been rescheduled for new dates at the end of summer. Nightfall organizers have made the decision to also postpone live shows through at least the month of June. A decision about July will be announced soon.

Organizers are hopeful that they can plan to start live shows in Miller Plaza and Miller Park in August, and have pushed dates later into September to try to accommodate acts that had to be rescheduled from the beginning of the season.

Also under consideration is a possible plan to add a couple of Saturdays in August, if that month works out well. They will be keeping a flexible approach to the season, understanding that people are anxious to have the fun and community connection that Nightfall offers, while doing all they can to ensure that they only start when it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so.

Currently, the plan is to begin virtual shows through the Nightfall Facebook page for our June dates on Friday, June 5, 12, 19 and 26 (and beyond that as needed, until they are cleared to begin live shows). These shows, webcast at 7 pm, will include the usual format of a local opening act followed by a headliner from wherever they are around the country.

The shows will be shortened to one hour, including a 20-minute opening set and a 40-minute headline show, punched up with a little fun in between sets by Nightfall’s long-time stage manager, John Rawlston.

The first virtual show at on June 5 at 7 pm will feature an opening set by the Cookeville soul band, The Smokey Nights, and headlined by Cajun fiddler Waylon Thibodeaux and his band from the Bayou.

For the latest news about Nightfall and opportunities to celebrate its long history of great music through nightfallchattanooga.com.