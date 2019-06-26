Punk Group Dives Deep

Personal, political loss fuel trio’s musical vibe

In Chattanooga’s extended punk family, scenes and cities in states across the nation, from Florida to Ohio to California, could practically be considered siblings, and Bloomington, Indiana is home to several Chattanooga allies including Let’s Pretend Records and the power punk-pop trio Evening Standards.

The band, which features the couple Chris Mott (guitar/vocals) and Daun (bass/vocals) plus drummer Cole Champion (also of the Chattanooga group Future Virgins), recently unleashed its potent second album World’s End on Let’s Pretend Records, an album which is darker and even more rousing and ardent than the debut. The members answered some questions in advance of the trio’s Saturday show at Sluggo’s Vegan Cafe.

The Pulse: You’ve mentioned that the new album came from experiencing death and loss. Is its heavier sound a direct reflection of this? How did the songwriting process work?

Daun: The heavier sound is a reflection of heavier times. Music always helps. I realized how important it is to just play and practice and be together every week. Honestly, weekly practice felt like an anchor during some pretty rough personal times losing people and animals I loved. I learned to sink into the bass lines a little more and ground the sound, letting my body be an anchor for the songs. Songwriting wise, Chris wrote lyrics and riffs and brought them to us, and since the three of us already had an album under our collective belt, this one felt easier, louder, and more free in a way.

TP: The new album’s title track is pretty intense, with lyrics like “I wanna see you go down in flames.” Is this purely a personal album, or are there any social or political reflections on it?

Daun: The song is political as f---. Yes, it’s coming from personal experience, but at this time under the racist, sexist, homophobic American regime, our lives are political and this is a song of outrage and an album of radical hope. It’s about experiencing the privilege of non-action and experiencing the shame and motivation that follow. It’s about the real power of love. The song and the album is cathartic to sing, and I hope it empowers others to take action in their own lives and in their own communities, and reach out to each other.

Chris: It’s our duty as artists to comment on the shithole president. I don’t think it’s necessarily the world’s end literally, but hopefully we’ll learn a lesson from this presidency, get a woman in power, and realize that the people in power haven’t had the common folks in mind.

TP: How did the idea for the band come together?

Daun: The idea probably came about a long time ago since we’ve been buds for so long, but manifested because Cole moved to Indiana. When Chris and I decided to start another band, Cole was not the only option for a drummer, but he was our only choice. We just hoped he’d be into it, so we put a beer in his hand at a party and asked nicely.

Cole: I feel like we all hit it off right away, and throughout the years our other bands all played shows together, toured together, and stayed at each other’s houses. I moved to Indiana with my family, just down the street from Chris and Daun, and they asked me to play. I was really excited, because I loved all their other bands, but at the same time it all felt really natural, because we are old friends with a lot of history.

TP: What’s your favorite audience reaction at a show?

Daun: My favorite thing to see is people singing the words to the songs at our shows. I’m always completely grateful for and surprised by that. I feel overwhelmed with joy to see and hear others getting some kind of inspiration or hope from our songs in spite of (or due to) how shadowy the songs are.

It’s interesting because I’ve already gone through the process of getting major, deep healing from these songs through practicing, recording and playing, and for me that’s satisfying enough. But when I see other people affected in some way by our work, getting inspired, getting hopeful, it’s like the real magick is happening.

Evening Standards with Horni Vinnie and the Regular Guys

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Sluggo’s Vegan Cafe

505 Cherokee Blvd.

(423) 752-5224