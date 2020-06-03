Riverbend Festival organizers officially cancel 2020 event

Friends of the Festival, the nonprofit organization behind Chattanooga's premier music festival Riverbend, has made the decision to cancel this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Friends of the Festival is working on unveiling new plans to continue to deliver music to the city's riverfront in light of the new realities brought on by the pandemic.

Plans are now underway to bring Chattanooga together for a series of smaller, free music events throughout the summer culminating with a ticketed event in October.

In a statement published on their Facebook page, organizers said, "Although we are disappointed that Riverbend cannot continue as we know it this year, we are excited to deliver the next chapter in the region's finest riverfront music legacy."

For those who purchased Riverbend Festival 2020 admission, the refund process is underway. Credit card purchases made within the last 120 days will be automatically refunded and will be noted on credit card statements. Purchases made more than 120 days ago will be refunded by check and mailed to the address filed with the purchase.

Please note that all refunds are expected to be processed by August 31, 2020.

For refund inquires, please email info@riverbendfestival.com