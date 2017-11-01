Rye Baby Brings The Shiny Fiction To Life

“Rock and roll twang duo” celebrates Americana with new EP

The self-described “rock and roll twang duo” Rye Baby has a new EP, Shiny Fiction, and in keeping with their incredible work ethic and considerable talent, it comes as no surprise that this latest entry once again knocks it out of the park.

At a time and in a town where less motivated musicians complain about a lack of gigs, Jennifer Brumlow and Callie Harmon have managed to stay so consistently busy one wonders where they found the time to write, much less record, but the answer is in the question. Non-stop gigging has honed the already sharply talented duo’s skills to a razor’s edge and if the road doesn’t provide inspiration, well what does?

The collection opens with “Something You Can Dance To,” a tune that captures some of the defining qualities of the band nicely. Brumlow’s vocals are, as always, searingly southern. Clear, pitch-perfect, and with just enough twang to put her solidly south of the Mason-Dixon line, Brumlow manages to sing with ease, unrushed, unstrained, yet conveying a sense of unmistakable tension.

In fact, that’s a fair description of the entire song. Without relying on breakneck tempos, screaming vocals or obnoxiously loud instrumentation, the song manages to convey a sense of tension that permeates. It is a mark of great skill and control that the band consistently manages to say more with less.

“Ramblin’ Papa” is a sassy, rollicking blues tune and once again, it is amazing how readily two people can create such a full band sound. The guitar doubles as rhythm and lead, tambourine provides all the necessary percussion, there’s even a lovely blues harp thrown in for good measure, all of which serves as a solid backdrop for blazing vocals. If you didn’t know you were only listening to two people, you’d never guess from the rich, full texture of the tune.

“Creek Gon’ Rise” is easily my favorite tune in this collection, reminiscent of Nina Simone in that it has a spiritual quality; not quite a gospel tune, more like sinner gospel, full of passion and bluesy desperation.

Again, the band creates tension with a mean guitar, soaring vocals, haunting lyrics and a backbeat that sweeps you along like a raging river.

The titular “Shiny Fiction” is the final track and a fitting summation to the EP. Slow, easy, front porch pickin’ with a complementary mandolin give the tune about as down home and relaxed a feel as anything you’re likely to hear.

Every song on the compilation is gorgeous, but where the first three tracks have a stormy intensity, “Shiny Fiction” is the moment when the storm lifts and the sun shines again. Aurally it makes for a very satisfying listen altogether.

The EP is available through Rye Baby’s bandcamp page and it absolutely a worthwhile addition to your collection. Equally at home at the Grand Ole Opry, on Prairie Home Companion or any summer or fall festival, Rye Baby exemplifies how very big minimalist can be with well-crafted tunes that take maximum advantage of the band’s assets.

Hear them live on Dec. 8th with the Banditos at the Revelry Room, give the album a listen online and settle in for some beautiful music from the heart of America.