Sax In The City

Local musician mixes saxophone into rap

I first heard Swayyvo at STIR’s Sunday brunch and his skills on the sax elevated my slow-moving mentality more than my biscuits and gravy. As refreshing and intoxicating as my day drink, Swayyvo on the saxophone was an unexpected audible pleasure.

Often when I see solo artists, it is a guitarist with a harmonica or a drummer rocking out by themselves but it is rare, for me anyways, to have the pleasure to hear a talented artist in the spotlight killing it on the saxophone.

“I played saxophone since the eight grade at Tyner Academy,” said Swayyvo Morton who simply goes by Swayyvo, “I have never been classically trained on saxophone and I still can’t read music to this day but I gained improvisational skills from playing at Rock Island Baptist Church every Sunday since I was a teen.”

His goals for the new year include learning to play the bass and collaborating with as many major artists as possible. “I want to throw more shows as well as produce music for more artists and TV shows,” he said, “I just want to double what I did in 2019!”

Having already worked with THE FLOCK, Elijah Dax, Johnny Balik, LRNZ, Phil Mcclain, Johnny Smathers, Maria Jordan, Negtetanana-a, Jared White the producer and Dalton Davis, he is working on some big things right now with YGUT, Michael Da Vinci, Cinematic, Carl Cadwell and Blu Rollin.

Able to play the piano, Swayyvo is a triple threat as he can also produce and rap. His versatility in songs range from head-nodding, concise choppy (in a good way) rap to steady suave sax. “I have always had good mentors like Frank Bumpass and Alfred Barnes,” he said and some of his influences range from John Coltrane and Boney James to Tupac and Kendrick Lamar.

His song “It’s Written” is dedicated to his roommate and friend Taedoe who “was a really genuine person but lived a lifestyle that brought a lot of danger.” Taedoe was shot and killed. Swayyvo explains how the song is about a conversation they had before he moved out. “I still have regrets about my lack of words during that conversation.”

Like many lyricists before him, Swayyvo tried to provide some closure and said everything he didn’t that night in his multifaceted mix.

I was surprised to hear how such a smooth sound like saxophone could be mixed into a fast-paced rap song but Swayyvo does it. He has the talent to exude these different energies to where I never would have thought the guy in the dinosaur Christmas sweater jamming at The Moxy was the same guy in the “Drill” video.

But with Eric Cromertie and Kendra Simons collaborating with him on ideas for branding, there is no telling what Swayyvo will conjure up next.

“Trunk Therapy” is a slower jam with piano and sax and is the lead track of his same named album that came out this past April. Currently with two albums in circulation, Cornucopia and Trunk Therapy, you can find his songs on any streaming platform like Pandora, Spotify, and Tidal. Get the visuals and check out his YouTube channel or on Facebook at “Swayyvo” for videos.

Having residency at STIR Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., he’ll also be playing sax at The Moxy twice a month. He has performed at Poetry vs Hip Hop at The Camp House, but no dates have been confirmed for that showcase for 2020.

Open for gigs, producing and collaboration, you can reach him at swayyvo1@gmail.com or, better yet, I would suggest to fill up on some waffle encrusted chicken and his savory songs live every Sunday at STIR.