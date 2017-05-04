Shaky Beats Kicks Off This Weekend

Atlanta’s premier electronic dance music festival is worth the trip

Shaky Beats is set to kick off Atlanta’s major electronic dance music festival season this weekend, and should be considered a must attend event for dance party enthusiasts from around the region, it without a doubt will be a real crowd pleaser.

Some of the top artists in the EDM genre will gather in Centennial Olympic Park to shake the bones of everybody in earshot. With three stages set in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, Shaky Beats hosts the perfect urban setting for an incredible three-day dance party.

This non camping EDM festival was a rambunctious event during its inaugural year in 2016, and was considered one of the top festivals of the year. The 2017 version is a highly anticipated aspect of the South Eastern music scene, and the EDM scene as a whole.

Some of the headliners this year include the Chainsmokers, Bonobo (live), Flosstradamus, Galantis, Girl Talk, Gramatik, Griz, Illenium (live), Kaskade, RL Grime, Slander, Slushi, Snails, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, and more. Shaky Beats will blow the minds of all in attendance, it will be a truly beautiful experience.

Shaky Beats has done everything to ensure that people can get to and from the festival with relative ease. They have implemented a transportation, and taxi/ride share program that helps alleviate the headache of finding a ride to the event. The program is powered by Fanzone, and makes getting there inexpensive, and effortless.

Shuttles run all over the region, and shuttles from Chattanooga are less than eight dollars each way. They also deliver and pick up hassle free, directly from the festival grounds. For more information, go to www.shakybeatsfestival.com.

Every evening after the event, the whole City of Atlanta is one giant after party, however, the festival will keep the dancing machines powered through the night with their official Shaky Beats after parties. The events are scattered sporadically throughout the city, but essentially are main stage extensions.

On Friday at the Masquerade, on different levels (tickets sold separately), will be Illenium, Snails, and Ganja White Night. On Saturday, the Masquerade will host Little Dragon, Slushi, and MIJA. Terminal West will present Kaskade, and Galantis will rock the Gold Room. They are all tough choices to pick which event to attend, but tickets are limited, so those planning to go should make a decision, and act fast.

Atlanta has a thriving electronic dance music scene, the crowds are always very welcoming, friendly, non-judgmental, and they go really hard on the dance floor. For those out there that have negative pre conceived notions of the EDM scene, this would be the perfect event to attend to get a dose of reality about it.

This is a dance party; outside perspectives should get hung up about anything beyond that fact. This is a gathering in the heart of Downtown Atlanta, where the breathtaking city scene wraps around the event like urban mountains. This is an event where people come together to laugh, play, and love. Just for a moment in space and time, they come together to celebrate life, and to lose their selves to dance.

Join them this weekend for the time of your life.