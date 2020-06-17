Share Your Music In Celebration Of Make Music Day

Create and celebrate music freely on Sunday, June 21st! Enjoy free concerts and music themed events all day at home and online.

Pick up your instrument, lift your voice and live stream your music on Facebook and Instagram in honor of Make Music Day! Tag @MakeMusicCHA on Facebook and Instagram as well as @MakeMusicDay on Facebook and Instagram and don’t forget the hashtags #MakeMusicCHA and #MakeMusicDay.

Make Music Chattanooga is a part of Make Music Day. Make Music Day, or Fêta De La Musique, is a worldwide celebration of music, where musicians – of all levels at any age – will fill the city’s streets, parks, rooftops, etc., playing live music on June 21st (the Summer Solstice).

This event was started in France in 1982 and has grown to include over 700 cities in 120 different countries. All cities are given the freedom to celebrate Make Music Day in whatever way best represents their city’s talent, people, and musical culture.

This is our fifth year. Make Music Chattanooga is 100% volunteer-ran. The non-profit SoundCorps is our fiscal sponsor.

Due to COVID-19 concerns our celebration will be showcased online. There will be no large in-person audiences.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

12:00 PM 12:15 PM

Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Multiple Chattanoogans contributed their talent to cover "Lean On Me" by the late Bill Withers. Clips of their videos were combined to create a unique collaboration.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

12:15 PM 1:00 PM

Join Here: Zoom

Doors Open Jazz teaches the fundamentals of Jazz with kazoos! No kazoo? No problem. Pick up one at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM for free while supplies last.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

1:00 PM 2:00 PM

Join Here: Facebook

Join McKamey Animal Center staff, volunteers, and animals for live music and furry friends from 1:00PM - 2:00PM.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

1:00 PM 1:30 PM

Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Watch the results of Chattanoogan’s song swaps.

Did you miss the deadline to sign up officially? No worries. Trade a song with a friend. Make sure both of you posted a cover of the other’s song on June 21 with the hashtag #YourSongisMySong, tag @MakeMusicCHA and @MakeMusicDay on Facebook and/or Instagram.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

2:00 PM 3:00 PM

Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

No harmonica? No problem! Pick up your free Hohner Harmonica at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM while supplies last.

Sunday, June 21, 2020

3:00 PM 4:00 PM

Join Here: Zoom

Join us on Zoom to learn how to play a didgeridoo. Be sure to assemble your didgeridoo before class. Watch this short video to see how: https://www.facebook.com/MakeMusicCHA/videos/882894028890946

Purchase these items from a hardware store and have the store cut these measurements for you. It should cost less than $10.

1-1/2" X 3'10" PVC PIPE

1-1/2" X 1-1/2" Coupler

1-1/2"x1" Bushing

Sunday, June 21, 2020

4:00 PM 5:00 PM

Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Barret Griffy of Insane Rhythm Music Lessons will teach you how to play the intro of Rush’s XXY.

As an extra treat you can get a free pair of Vic Firth drumsticks at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM while supplies last.