Share Your Music In Celebration Of Make Music Day
Create and celebrate music freely on Sunday, June 21st! Enjoy free concerts and music themed events all day at home and online.
Pick up your instrument, lift your voice and live stream your music on Facebook and Instagram in honor of Make Music Day! Tag @MakeMusicCHA on Facebook and Instagram as well as @MakeMusicDay on Facebook and Instagram and don’t forget the hashtags #MakeMusicCHA and #MakeMusicDay.
Make Music Chattanooga is a part of Make Music Day. Make Music Day, or Fêta De La Musique, is a worldwide celebration of music, where musicians – of all levels at any age – will fill the city’s streets, parks, rooftops, etc., playing live music on June 21st (the Summer Solstice).
This event was started in France in 1982 and has grown to include over 700 cities in 120 different countries. All cities are given the freedom to celebrate Make Music Day in whatever way best represents their city’s talent, people, and musical culture.
This is our fifth year. Make Music Chattanooga is 100% volunteer-ran. The non-profit SoundCorps is our fiscal sponsor.
Due to COVID-19 concerns our celebration will be showcased online. There will be no large in-person audiences.
Lean On Me Video Debut
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 12:00 PM 12:15 PM
Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
Multiple Chattanoogans contributed their talent to cover "Lean On Me" by the late Bill Withers. Clips of their videos were combined to create a unique collaboration.
Kazoo Workshop (Free Kazoo Included)
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 12:15 PM 1:00 PM
Join Here: Zoom
Doors Open Jazz teaches the fundamentals of Jazz with kazoos! No kazoo? No problem. Pick up one at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM for free while supplies last.
McKamey Animal Center Celebrates Make Music Day!
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 1:00 PM 2:00 PM
Join Here: Facebook
Join McKamey Animal Center staff, volunteers, and animals for live music and furry friends from 1:00PM - 2:00PM.
#YourSongisMySong Songs Debut
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 1:00 PM 1:30 PM
Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
Watch the results of Chattanoogan’s song swaps.
Did you miss the deadline to sign up officially? No worries. Trade a song with a friend. Make sure both of you posted a cover of the other’s song on June 21 with the hashtag #YourSongisMySong, tag @MakeMusicCHA and @MakeMusicDay on Facebook and/or Instagram.
Harmonica Workshop (Free Harmonica Included)
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 2:00 PM 3:00 PM
Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
No harmonica? No problem! Pick up your free Hohner Harmonica at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM while supplies last.
Didgeridoo Workshop
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 3:00 PM 4:00 PM
Join Here: Zoom
Join us on Zoom to learn how to play a didgeridoo. Be sure to assemble your didgeridoo before class. Watch this short video to see how: https://www.facebook.com/MakeMusicCHA/videos/882894028890946
Purchase these items from a hardware store and have the store cut these measurements for you. It should cost less than $10.
- 1-1/2" X 3'10" PVC PIPE
- 1-1/2" X 1-1/2" Coupler
- 1-1/2"x1" Bushing
Learn To Play The Intro to YYZ
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 4:00 PM 5:00 PM
Join Here: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
Barret Griffy of Insane Rhythm Music Lessons will teach you how to play the intro of Rush’s XXY.
As an extra treat you can get a free pair of Vic Firth drumsticks at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM while supplies last.
Ukulele Workshop
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 5:00 PM 6:00 PM
Join Here: Zoom
Join us for a free Ukulele Workshop taught by singer-songwriter Amber Fults.
Get your free ukulele songbook while supplies last at Figgy's Sandwich Shop Monday, 6/15 - Friday 6/19, 10:00AM - 2:00PM
The World Wide Heart Chant (Make Music Day)
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 5:00 PM 6:00 PM
Register: Here
The Heart Chant is one of composer Pauline Oliveros’s “Deep Listening” meditations, her practice of “listening in every possible way to everything possible, to hear no matter what you are doing.”
Take part in a world-wide musical exchange. Led by IONE, Claire Chase, and Raquel Acevedo Klein, Pauline Oliveros's Heart Chant is an interactive music performance where people from all of the world can sing right from the comfort your home. No music experience necessary.
Click the ticket link to sing with us LIVE from your computer via Zoom on Sunday, June 21 at 4:50PM EDT.
How do I participate in the Heart Chant? Visit: https://www.musicrebound.com/heart-chant
MUSIC on the REBOUND is an online music festival designed to bring people together through music and support performing artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Digital Dance Party
- Sunday, June 21, 2020
- 7:00 PM 7:30 PM
Join Here: Zoom
This will be the best Zoom call you've ever had. You dance to GMO Sharia Law's music and you don't have to pretend to be working. NSFW, actually. Rated PG-13