Skip To The Devil’s Music

Sinister sounds ring out on new rockabilly album

Ever since Robert Johnson supposedly made his way to the crossroads, the notion of a young musician trading his immortal soul for talent has been a staple of music lore. With his latest entry, the delightfully devilish Holy Smokes!!, Skip Frontz Jr. flips the myth.

He ain’t sellin’, he’s buyin’. That’s tongue in cheek of course as Skip is one of the nicest guys you’ll meet, but he has a knack for evoking joyfully sinister sounds on par with Nick Cave.

Sometimes rockabilly, sometimes surf, sometimes something else less easy to define, the album as a whole is a shining example of the power of stripped down, raw rock.

Some artists opt for loopers, delays, processors galore, and forty kinds of distortion, all of which can be used to great effect when applied skillfully but they can also be a crutch, a musical band-aid for otherwise lackluster playing. Skip takes the opposite approach, utilizing a relatively simple rig to achieve a sound that no amount of digital processing can replicate.

As a result, there is a purity to the music that hearkens back to a time when rock and roll was defined by attitude and passion rather than stomp boxes and gimmicks. It takes nerve and talent to pull that off but Skip, along with a little help from Dylan Bales and Dan Wamp, pulls it off and then some. That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the reputations of any of the three men, but surprise or not, it’s still a thing of beauty to actually hear.

There are eleven tracks altogether including two live recordings and three instrumentals. The instrumentals are especially choice. The first two, “Get 3 Coffins Ready” and “Surf Noir”, have a downright spooky vibe reminiscent of Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet, while the third, “Hammer Down”, could be the illegitimate child of Chet Atkins or Jerry Reed.

“GHOULHARDI”, the opening track, might be psychobilly, though honestly there are so many subgenres of rockabilly that it seems easier to describe the music than to pick the right label to slap on it. The vocals deliver both the characteristic whoop/hiccups of Buddy Holly and “chin in the chest” bass of Elvis, and the lead lines evoke a late night horror show, making for a tune that is pure fun however you choose to classify it.

“Al Swearangen” is a wicked little ballad, a personal favorite that compels me to invoke Nick Cave a second time. This could easily have been a track on Murder Ballads.

“Razorback Holler (pumpkinhead)” is by no means out of place on the album. It belongs exactly where it is but it is a standout as perhaps the most modern sounding of the lot having as much in common with early eighties thrash punk as it does with early, high energy rock and roll.

“ROCK ‘N’ ROLL!!” delivers exactly what it promises and would lead the good Reverend Horton Heat to say, “Damn son, where do you find time to breathe?!” Short, punchy, powerful, if it doesn’t make you move, you may need to check your pulse. The same may be said for “Luck”, another toe tapper that may get you a speeding ticket if you listen to it while driving.

The two live tracks, “Boogie Funk” and “Goin’ Down”, are all the convincing anyone ought to need that, as kick-ass as the album is (and it is), you really need to see these cats live. You can practically hear the sweat flying from the stage, the energy is so palpable.

Over the years I’ve gotten to hear Skip in a number of projects and in every case he never fails to impress but the evolution of his solo work is nothing short of exciting. The takeaway is if you need a sideman or guest artist, you can count on Skip, the consummate professional, to deliver precisely what you need. Set him loose on his own, however, and you had better buckle in because the pedal is going to the floor and the brakes are long gone.

The aptly titled Holy Smokes!! is a high energy romp, great spooky fun, and a reminder of how over half a century ago rock and roll captured one generation and scared the hell out of the other. Pick it up, take it home but for god sakes, catch these boys live the first chance you get.